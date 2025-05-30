World Vape Day 2025 Marks 20 Years of Tobacco Harm Reduction Progress

BRUSSELS, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the global vaping community celebrates World Vape Day 2025 , highlighting two decades of innovation and scientific advancement in tobacco harm reduction. This year’s theme, “20 Years of Facts”, underscores the growing body of evidence supporting vaping as a less harmful alternative to smoking and its role in helping millions of adults quit combustible tobacco.

World Vape Day is celebrated one day before World No Tobacco Day, emphasising the importance of evidence-based harm reduction tools in the fight against smoking-related disease. Since the introduction of modern vaping devices in 2003 and their subsequent arrival and uptake in Europe and the US, vaping has become a cornerstone of smoking cessation worldwide.

Countries such as Sweden, the UK, and New Zealand, which have embraced tobacco harm reduction policies and ensured access to regulated vaping products, now report record-low smoking rates. Sweden, for example, is poised to become the first smoke-free country in Europe, defined as having fewer than 5% daily smokers—an achievement attributed to widespread acceptance of safer nicotine alternatives. In contrast, nations with restrictive policies continue to lag behind in reducing smoking prevalence.

Despite robust scientific consensus, misinformation and regulatory barriers persist. Many health advocates warn that bans and flavour restrictions risk reversing progress by pushing former smokers back to cigarettes. “Persistent misperceptions about the relative risks of vaping versus smoking remain a significant challenge, with studies showing that a majority of smokers in many countries still believe vaping is as harmful or more harmful than smoking,” commented Michael Landl, Director of the World Vapers’ Alliance.

World Vape Day is a reminder for policymakers, public health officials, and the media to prioritise facts over fear and to recognise the real-world impact and potentials of harm reduction. Advocates stress that an inclusive, evidence-based approach is essential to accelerate progress towards global smoke-free goals and to ensure that adult smokers have access to effective alternatives.

For more information, campaign resources, and a full list of 20 facts about vaping and harm reduction, visit https://worldvapersalliance.com/world-vape-day/ .

