Europe Drug Delivery Market Forecast Report (2025-2030): Germany Emerges as a Leader in Nanotechnology for Drug Delivery

Key growth drivers include increased healthcare spending, the rise of chronic diseases, and advancements in nanotechnology. Germany leads with significant R&D investments, while the U.K. also plays a crucial role. Major players like Bayer and Novartis are shaping the market. This report provides insights on market trends, competitive landscape, and strategic opportunities for businesses.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Drug Delivery Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Drug Delivery Market, valued at US$253.649 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08%, reaching a market size of US$342.982 billion by 2030.

Increasing public spending on healthcare, expanding research and development, advancing technology, growing age-related diseases, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are some drivers for the European drug delivery market. Growing biologics markets are also the key contributor to the market's expansion.

Market Trends:

  • Rise in Chronic and Infectious Diseases: The growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is a key driver of the European drug delivery market. Alongside Europe's Cancer Beating Plan, the European Commission is focusing on addressing cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, mental health, neurological disorders, and chronic respiratory diseases, which are leading causes of mortality. The surge in chronic diseases has spurred the development of Controlled Release Drug Delivery Systems (CRDDS), a reliable method that ensures precise drug dosage and targeted release.
  • Emergence of Infectious Diseases: Infectious diseases have seen a rapid and unprecedented rise in recent decades. Over the past 50-60 years, outbreaks of diseases such as SARS, Ebola, Swine Flu, MERS, Zika, chikungunya, and COVID-19 have highlighted the urgent need for disease-specific drugs. To combat future outbreaks, a robust drug delivery market will be essential in the coming years.
  • Advancements in Nanotechnology: The European drug delivery market is witnessing significant progress in nanotechnology, which is gaining traction for its efficiency in targeted drug delivery. This growth is driven by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, making nanotechnology a critical area of innovation.
  • Germany's Leading Role: Germany holds a substantial share of the drug delivery market, supported by high investments in research and development and the presence of major industry players. The country is advancing in areas such as nanomedicine research, contributing to the growing adoption of nanotechnology. According to Germany Trade and Invest, nanotechnology is one of the nation's most innovative sectors, with R&D expenditure accounting for 10% of total turnover. Nearly half of Europe's nanotechnology companies are based in Germany, underscoring its leadership in the European drug delivery market.
  • U.K.'s Market Influence: The U.K. is expected to capture a significant share of the European drug delivery market, driven by the presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and a strong focus on innovation. Increased investment in pharmaceutical research and development is further propelling market growth in the region.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Bayer, Becton, Dickinson Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and Roche Holdings among others.

Report Coverage:

  • Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030
  • Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
  • Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
  • Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
  • Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Companies Profiled:

  • Ascendis Pharma
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson Company
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Novartis
  • Bayer AG
  • Antares Pharma
  • Roche Holding
  • Novo Nordisk
  • GlaxoSmithKline

The European Drug Delivery Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Type

  • Inhalation Drug Delivery
  • Injectable Drug Delivery
  • Nasal Drug Delivery
  • Oral Drug Delivery
  • Transdermal Drug Delivery

By Application

  • Treatment of diseases
  • Research/Academic purposes

By Region

  • U.K.
  • Germany
  • Switzerland
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Others

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages100
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$253.65 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$342.98 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.0%
Regions CoveredEurope


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e8f0vk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                European Drug Delivery Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Controlled Release Drug
                            
                            
                                Drug Delivery
                            
                            
                                Drug Delivery System
                            
                            
                                Oral Drug Delivery
                            
                            
                                Targeted Drug Delivery
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading