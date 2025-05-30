Food Blister Packaging Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | PVC Alternatives Explored Amid Rising Costs in Blister Packaging Sector

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Blister Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food blister packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.08% to attain US$3.84 billion in 2030 from US$3.14 billion in 2025.



Top manufacturers who compete in this global market continuously improve the blister packaging format by integrating cutting-edge packaging technologies like thermoforming and cold forming.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the need for blister packaging with high barrier film for superior air, moisture, and light resistance will increase in the future, further fueling the expansion of blister packaging manufacturers. The rapid industrialization of developing countries and the increased demand for packaged meat and fruit products are expected to propel market growth.





Market Trends:

Affordable Packaging Solutions: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) is an economical thermoplastic widely valued for its versatility. It offers excellent impact resistance, strong dimensional stability, oxygen permeability, and acts as a barrier against oil and grease. Available in both rigid and flexible forms, PVC is commonly used in blister packaging for items like gum or breath mints and in tubing for food and beverage applications. However, as PVC's price per pound increases due to surging demand, brands are beginning to explore alternative materials.

Technological Progress: Advancements in the blister packaging industry are a key driver of market growth throughout the projected period. With rising demand for blister packaging in the food sector, innovations in this field have gained momentum.

Advancements in the blister packaging industry are a key driver of market growth throughout the projected period. With rising demand for blister packaging in the food sector, innovations in this field have gained momentum. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to see significant growth over the forecast timeline. The escalating demand for food and beverage products, particularly in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, is a primary factor boosting the need for food blister packaging. Additionally, the increasing reliance on e-commerce platforms and growing consumer focus on health and hygiene are further accelerating market growth. Blister packaging provides tamper-proof, quality-assured products, enhancing food hygiene and appealing to consumers.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Abhinav Enterprises, Vichare Brothers & Co, Sonic Packaging, Competent Packaging Industries, Vinpac Innovations, Real Packaging, Sudham Packaging Industries, Thermopack, Macpac Ltd., Dongguan Jiasheng Plastic Packaging Products Co. Ltd., and Jiangyin Jiaou New Materials Co., Ltd., among others.



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Global Food Blister Packaging Market Segmentation:

By Type

Compartment

Slide

Wallet

By Material

PVC

PVDC

PP

Others

By Technology

Cold-Form

Thermoformed

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Companies Featured

Abhinav Enterprises

Vichare Brothers & Co.

Sonic Packaging

Competent Packaging Industries

Vinpac Innovations

Real Packaging

Sudham Packaging Industries

Thermopack

Macpac Ltd.

Dongguan Jiasheng Plastic Packaging Products Co. Ltd.

Jiangyin Jiaou New Materials Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

