Asia/Pacific Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List 2025 | 180+ Top Asia/Pacific Software Providers

This detailed market analysis presents a comprehensive list of over 180 premier Asia/Pacific POS/mPOS Software Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) catering to merchants and retailers. It encompasses companies that manufacture their own POS hardware such as NCR, Oracle, Oracle/MICROS, and Fujitsu, alongside pure software entities like Aptos and OneView Commerce. Additionally, mPOS pioneers such as Square, Toast, and Clover are included.

This resource delves into each company's overall business operations, highlighting total revenue, maintenance revenues, software licenses, and the Gross Payment Volume through their installed systems. We categorize data for enterprise-level retailers, which manage 50 or more locations, versus small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with fewer than 50 stores, across 13 separate retail segments.

This product serves as an invaluable tool for payment providers, POS firms, and private equity entities seeking promising acquisition opportunities. It offers market share insights across more than 30 distinct metrics, presented in an Excel format, enabling custom graphing possibilities.

The analysis features a list of 175 POS/mPOS software vendors, including OEM providers like NCR, Oracle, Fujitsu, and Diebold Nixdorf, as well as companies specializing in software including Aptos, Epicore, and Envista.

This extensive dataset covers both POS and mPOS vendors with the following core data points:

Revenue Data: Worldwide and North American sales, broken down into POS and mPOS. Additional insights into software maintenance and SaaS revenue streams.

Analysis by retailer size, contrasting enterprise chains with over 50 stores with SMB chains. Industry Segments Analysis: Detailed segmentation reveals competitive positioning in industries such as food/grocery, drug stores, superstores, mass merchants, department stores, specialty goods, convenience/gas outlets, fast food, bar/restaurant, lodging, and entertainment sectors.

Evaluation of card payment values by segment, providing critical data to payment providers. Visualization: The package includes 27 pre-produced charts offering segmented data, allowing users to discern trends by POS/mPOS deployments, on-premise solutions or SaaS models, and enterprise versus SMB distinctions. Moreover, users can create custom charts for tailored insights.

Companies Featured

Aptos

Clover

Diebold Nixdorf

Envista

Epicor

Fujitsu

NCR

OneView Commerce

Oracle

Oracle/MICROS

Square

Toast

