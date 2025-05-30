Paints & Coatings Global Industry Guide 2025: Five-Year Forecasts Highlight Future Growth Opportunities in Paints & Coatings

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paints & Coatings Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paints and coatings industry is poised for significant growth, with a comprehensive profile highlighting market size, key players, and forecasted trends through 2029. The industry encompasses liquid and powder-based paints, varnishes, and related products used for various applications, excluding inks, thinners, and raw materials like pigments and solvents.

Market Segmentation and Dynamics

The paints and coatings market can be broadly divided into three segments: architectural & decorative, industrial, and special-purpose coatings. Architectural & decorative products cater to home and building use, including interior and exterior paints, primers, and varnishes. Industrial paints and coatings are primarily factory-applied during the manufacturing process. The special-purpose category includes aerosol paints, marine paints, and automotive refinish paints.

Market Analysis

In 2024, the market generated revenues of $197.50 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2019 to 2024. Market consumption volume also rose with a CAGR of 4.1% over the same period, culminating in 54.48 billion liters in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share, contributing 42.2% of the global revenue in 2024.

Strategic Insights

For businesses seeking to engage in the paints and coatings market, an understanding of its major segments and competitive forces is crucial. The Five Forces analysis offers insights into market attractiveness and competitive intensity. Profiles of leading players reveal critical details on their global operations and financial performances, enabling stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions.

Future Growth Prospects

The global paints and coatings market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with forecasts available for both value and volume over the next five years. These projections are crucial for constructing robust pitches and presentations, providing a data-backed understanding of market dynamics.

Investment Rationale and Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is shaped by several factors that affect market strength, including regional performance, technological advancements, and varying economic conditions. The use of annual average exchange rates in market data reflects economic trends, particularly in countries like Argentina, Turkey, and Russia, where currency fluctuations are pronounced.

In summary, the paints and coatings industry stands as a vital component of modern construction and manufacturing sectors, showcasing stable growth trends and substantial investment potential. Understanding its intricacies will empower industry entrants and established players alike to capture market opportunities effectively.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Paints & Coatings

Macroeconomic Indicators

Paints & Coatings in Asia-Pacific

Paints & Coatings in Europe

Paints & Coatings in Japan

Paints & Coatings in The United Kingdom

Paints & Coatings in The United States

Paints & Coatings in France

Paints & Coatings in Germany

Company Profiles

Sherwin-Williams Co

Akzo Nobel NV

PPG Industries Inc

Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd

Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd

Kansai Paint Co Ltd

BASF SE

RPM International Inc

