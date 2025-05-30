Vietnam Glass Fiber Import Research Report 2025-2034: Key Suppliers and Market Insights

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Glass Fiber Import Research Report 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global glass fiber market shows the characteristics of regional concentration. According to the analyst, China, North America and Europe are the main glass fiber production regions, accounting for more than 80% of global production. These regions dominate the global glass fiber market with their technological advantages, market demand and industrial cluster effects.



North America, Europe and Asia Pacific are the main consumer markets. According to the analyst, North America (especially the United States) is an important consumer market for glass fiber, with major applications including construction, automobiles and renewable energy.

Europe is the world's third consumer of glass fiber, with major applications including construction, automobiles, aerospace and electronics. Asia Pacific is the world's largest consumer market for glass fiber and is expected to maintain the fastest growth rate in the next few years. Among them, with the development of infrastructure construction and manufacturing in Southeast Asia, the market demand for glass fiber is gradually expanding.



The demand for glass fiber in Vietnam is growing rapidly, mainly due to the continued development of its economy and the upgrading of its manufacturing industry. According to the analyst, glass fiber is widely used in Vietnam's construction, automobiles, electronics, wind energy and other fields. With the advancement of Vietnam's infrastructure construction and industrialization, the scale of Vietnam's glass fiber market continues to grow. At present, Vietnam's local production capacity of glass fiber is limited, so Vietnam's glass fiber market is still highly dependent on imports.





Vietnam's imports of glass fiber and its products reached US$88 million in 2023, and the cumulative imports of glass fiber and its products reached about US$200 million in 2024. According to the analyst, the main import sources of glass fiber and its products in Vietnam include China, South Korea, Japan and other places. China is the main import source of glass fiber and its products in Vietnam.

The top three countries and regions for Vietnam's imports of glass fiber and its products from 2021 to 2024 are China, South Korea and Japan. The main exporters of this product to Vietnam are some large glass fiber enterprises. The main importers of glass fiber and its products in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024 are mainly foreign-funded enterprises.



Overall, the Vietnamese glass fiber and its products market is showing a rapid growth trend. According to CRI's market research, although there are a small number of glass fiber manufacturers in Vietnam, the production scale is limited, so Vietnam's glass fiber and its products are highly dependent on imports. With the rapid development of Vietnam's glass fiber market,

Companies Featured

Yingkou Xilin Trading Co Ltd

Hong Kong Comefly Trading Co Ltd

Jushi Korea Co Ltd

Ritar Power (Vietnam) Company Limitid

Ri Jie Power Technology Co Ltd

Tianye Outdoor (Vietnam) Co Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $220 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $518.75 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Vietnam





