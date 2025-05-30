Saudi Arabia's LED TV Market: Overcoming Import Dependency through Vision 2030 and Driving High-Definition Content Demand

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia LED TV Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia LED TV Market was valued at USD 110.23 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 245.87 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 14.31%.

Market growth is being fueled by rising consumer demand for high-definition, energy-efficient, and aesthetically sleek home entertainment solutions. The increasing penetration of smart TVs, which enable internet access and integrated streaming services, is a major contributor to this expansion. As LED TV prices become more affordable, adoption rates are climbing across diverse income segments.

Technological advancements - such as OLED, QLED, voice control, and smart home compatibility - are enhancing user experience and further stimulating demand. Additionally, rising disposable income, urbanization, and digital media consumption trends in emerging economies are reinforcing growth in the Saudi market.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Demand for Online Streaming

The increasing popularity of online streaming platforms is a major catalyst for the Saudi LED TV market. With a surge in consumer preference for on-demand and localized digital content, smart TVs with built-in streaming applications have become central to the home entertainment ecosystem. Streaming services such as Shahid, Netflix, and YouTube have seen rapid adoption due to improved internet infrastructure and widespread digital literacy.

This shift has elevated consumer expectations for high-quality viewing experiences, prompting upgrades to LED TVs that support Ultra HD resolutions and seamless connectivity. Affordable smart TV models from both global and regional brands have broadened market access, reinforcing LED TVs as essential household devices amid the growing digital media landscape.

Key Market Challenges: High Import Dependency

Saudi Arabia’s heavy reliance on imported LED TVs from major manufacturing hubs like China, South Korea, and Vietnam remains a structural vulnerability. This dependence makes the market susceptible to external risks including supply chain disruptions, tariffs, and foreign exchange volatility. The absence of a strong domestic manufacturing base also limits the potential for localized innovation, pricing control, and customization to meet regional consumer preferences.

Although economic diversification under Vision 2030 seeks to reduce import dependency, establishing a competitive local production ecosystem for LED TVs necessitates long-term investment in infrastructure, skilled labor, and technology transfer.

Key Market Trends: Rising Adoption of Ultra HD (4K/8K) Displays

The Saudi LED TV market is seeing a notable shift toward Ultra HD displays, including 4K and 8K models. These advanced displays deliver superior resolution, deeper color saturation, and enhanced contrast - qualities that align with rising consumer demand for premium content consumption experiences.

The falling cost of UHD TVs has brought them within reach of a broader consumer base, leading to increased upgrade cycles from standard HD units. Market players are capitalizing on this trend by offering features such as HDR, Dolby Vision, and AI-powered upscaling. Additionally, smart Ultra HD TVs equipped with integrated voice assistants and home automation features align with Saudi Arabia’s broader smart home adoption trend, further supporting market momentum.

Key Players Profiled in this Saudi Arabia LED TV Market Report:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE

TCL

Hisense Middle East

Sharp Corporation

Xiaomi

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Havells Group

Report Scope:

In this report, the Saudi Arabia LED TV Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Saudi Arabia LED TV Market, by Type:

High Definition (HD)

Full High Definition (FHD)

Ultra High Definition (UHD)

Saudi Arabia LED TV Market, by Screen Size:

Below 30”

30”-39”

40”-47”

50”-57”

Above 57”

Saudi Arabia LED TV Market, by Distribution Channel:

Multi-Branded Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia LED TV Market, by Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

