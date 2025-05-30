UAE Animal Feed Market Outlook to 2029 | Abu Dhabi and Dubai Form Core Pillars in UAE's Expanding Animal Feed Sector

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Animal Feed Market Outlook to 2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Animal Feed market, currently valued at USD 1.26 billion, has demonstrated a robust compound annual growth rate over the past five years. This growth is primarily fueled by the expanding poultry and livestock farming sectors. With an animal feed consumption volume reaching 3.00 million tonnes, the market's demand is driven by both meat production and pet food needs.

Leading the market are Abu Dhabi and Dubai, thanks to their strong agri-food investment corridors, integrated feed mill operations, and high demand for broiler and ruminant feed. Abu Dhabi is home to prominent facilities like Agthia and Al Ghurair Foods, producing 10,000 MT of poultry feed annually. Dubai provides excellent infrastructural support with logistics parks and dry ports, facilitating efficient importation of crucial raw materials such as soy and corn.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) mandates stringent guidelines for imported animal feed, requiring pre-registration with detailed safety and nutritional documentation. Over 85% of feed imports undergo inspection under UAE's animal health regulations. Inspections are conducted at key ports including Jebel Ali, KIZAD, and Fujairah Free Zone. The regulations include requirements for certification of origin, bilingual labeling, and mandatory GMO-free declarations. Recent amendments to UAE Customs rules introduce batch-level traceability for 2024.

The market is segmented by feed type into poultry, livestock, pet feed, and aquaculture. Poultry feed dominates due to the high demand for broiler meat, supported by investments in large-scale hatcheries and local feed production plants. This aligns with the country's strategy to reduce import dependency and enhance high-protein output.

The poultry feed segment is further divided into broiler feed, layer feed, and other bird feeds, with the broiler feed segment holding the majority share due to its role in high-volume broiler meat production. The UAE's production of 2,880 tons annually and hatcheries' output of 10 million day-old chicks underscore the requisite feed for rising chicken consumption.

Dominated by integrated regional producers, the market benefits from robust infrastructure, automated feed mills, and efficient supply chains. Leaders like National Feed and Agrivita boast significant production capacities across various animal segments, including poultry, livestock, and aquaculture. Customized feed formulations, compliance with UAE safety standards, and expansions in free zones fortify their market presence.

The UAE's poultry integration and broiler production are significant growth drivers. Producing over 10 million day-old chicks annually and handling 10,000 metric tons of poultry meat per year, these efforts cater to internal protein demands while reducing import reliance. The UAE Food Security Strategy 2051 underscores this vertical integration's role in fostering domestic feed demand.

Additionally, the livestock population in the UAE has grown to over 2.2 million heads, propelled by increased meat consumption and dietary preferences. The emirate's demand for poultry-derived feed inputs supports deeper integration of local livestock systems with feed production cycles, backed by national programs promoting food self-reliance.

Urban growth has also spurred pet food demand. With 1.5 million registered pets, primarily in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, urban pet ownership drives the need for specific feeds. The middle class, estimated to be over 3 million, is shifting towards high-nutrition packaged pet foods, boosting the feed segment demand.

The UAE heavily relies on raw feed ingredient imports, sourcing over 90% of materials like corn and soybean meal from Brazil, Argentina, and India. Geopolitical tensions and logistics disruptions can lead to immediate feed shortages, as seen in 2023 with Red Sea shipping delays affecting feedstuff movement.

Additionally, producing animal feed in the UAE requires significant water usage. The average water footprint for 1 kg of feed ranges between 500 to 1,000 liters due to the arid climate. This places environmental pressure on local production given declining groundwater reserves.

Over the next five years, the UAE Animal Feed Market is poised for stable growth, driven by strategic policy reforms and national food security initiatives. Anticipated investments in aquaculture, camel feed, and integrated ruminant-poultry systems align with Vision 2030 and the National Food Security Strategy 2051. Increasing demand for non-GMO and functional feed additives, in line with consumer preferences for ethically sourced products, will further shape market dynamics.

