Unmanned Stores Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: How to Succeed in the Forecasted $616+ Billion Industry

This report describes and explains the unmanned stores market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global unmanned stores market reached a value of nearly $66.22 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.24% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $66.22 billion in 2024 to $207.16 billion in 2029 at a rate of 25.62%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.38% from 2029 and reach $616.67 billion in 2034.





Growth in the historic period resulted from the growth in preference for self-service and autonomous retail experiences, rise in impulse buying, supportive government policies and increased investments in innovative retail models. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were concerns over data security and privacy compliance.



Going forward, the increasing urban populations, expansion of the e-commerce industry, rise of digital and cashless payment systems and increasing consumer demand for convenience will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the unmanned stores market in the future include high entry fee policies.



The global unmanned stores market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 18.75% of the total market in 2023. Amazon Inc was the largest competitor with a 4.30% share of the market, followed by JD.com Inc with 4.22%, Alibaba Group Holding Limited with 3.21%, Walmart Inc with 2.90%, 7-Eleven with 2.43%, FamilyMart Company, Ltd with 0.77%, Trigo Group with 0.61%, Panasonic Holdings Corporation with 0.24%, Delfi Technologies with 0.03% and Turck Vilant Systems Oy with 0.03%.



North America was the largest region in the unmanned stores market, accounting for 41.00% or $27.15 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the unmanned stores market will be South America and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 46.21% and 44.30% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 43.38% and 39.92% respectively.



The unmanned stores market is segmented by store type into fully automated and semi-automated self-service kiosks. The fully automated market was the largest segment of the unmanned stores market segmented by store type, accounting for 62.69% or $41.51 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the semi-automated self-service kiosks segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the unmanned stores market segmented by store type, at a CAGR of 34.72% during 2024-2029.



The unmanned stores market is segmented by payment mode into cashless and cash. The cashless market was the largest segment of the unmanned stores market segmented by payment mode, accounting for 95.42% or $63.19 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the cashless segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the unmanned stores market segmented by payment mode, at a CAGR of 25.99% during 2024-2029.



The unmanned stores market is segmented by offering into solution and services. The solution market was the largest segment of the unmanned stores market segmented by offering, accounting for 72.64% or $48.11 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the solution segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the unmanned stores market segmented by offering, at a CAGR of 27.83% during 2024-2029.



The unmanned stores market is segmented by deployment into indoor and outdoor. The indoor market was the largest segment of the unmanned stores market segmented by deployment, accounting for 74.82% or $49.55 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the indoor segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the unmanned stores market segmented by deployment, at a CAGR of 26.30% during 2024-2029.



The unmanned stores market is segmented by end-user industry applications into hospitality and restaurant, health and pharmaceutical, fast-moving consumer goods and other end-user industry applications. The fast-moving consumer goods market was the largest segment of the unmanned stores market segmented by end-user industry applications, accounting for 50.12% or $33.19 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the fast-moving consumer goods segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the unmanned stores market segmented by end-user industry applications, at a CAGR of 28.93% during 2024-2029.



The top opportunities in the unmanned stores market segmented by store type will arise in the semi-automated self-service kiosks segment, which will gain $84.94 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the unmanned stores market segmented by payment mode will arise in the cashless segment, which will gain $137.41 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the unmanned stores market segmented by offering will arise in the solution segment, which will gain $116.08 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the unmanned stores market segmented by deployment will arise in the indoor segment, which will gain $109.72 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the unmanned stores market segmented by end user industry applications will arise in the fast-moving consumer goods segment, which will gain $85.07 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The unmanned stores market size will gain the most in the USA at $39.62 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the unmanned stores market include focus on integration of advanced AIoT systems transforming retail operations with fully autonomous stores, focus on leveraging FAST aXs technology to enable seamless access and enhance customer convenience in unmanned stores, focus on harnessing the power of real-time data and cloud-based analytics to transform customer experiences in autonomous stores, focus on leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance customer experience in autonomous retail stores and focus on implementing retail-tech innovations to create seamless, sustainable convenience store experiences.



Player-adopted strategies in the unmanned stores market include focus on strengthening business expertise through acquisition of new stores, focus on expanding business through investment in drone delivery system.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the unmanned stores companies to focus on enhancing operational efficiency with autonomous technology, focus on enhancing customer convenience with 24/7 unmanned stores, focus on leveraging real-time data and AI to improve customer experience, focus on implementing AI and machine learning for enhanced customer experience, focus on implementing retail-tech innovations for sustainable growth, focus on the semi-automated self-service kiosks market for rapid growth, focus on expanding cashless payment solutions, focus on expanding solution-based offerings, focus on expanding indoor market solutions, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution through strategic locations, focus on implementing flexible pricing strategies, focus on targeted digital marketing campaigns, focus on building brand awareness through public relations and focus on expanding the FMCG market segment.



Markets Covered:



1) by Store Type: Fully Automated Store; Semi-Automated Self-Service

2) by Payment: Cashless; Cash

3) by Offering: Solution; Services

4) by Deployment Mode: Indoor; Outdoor

5) by End-User Industry Application: Hospitality and Restaurant; Health and Pharmaceutical; Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG); Other End-User Industry



Key Companies Profiled: Amazon Inc; JD.com Inc; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Walmart Inc; 7-Eleven



Countries: China; Australia; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa.



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast..



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; unmanned stores indicators comparison.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $66.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $616.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25% Regions Covered Global

