Block listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:    30 May 2025

1.Name of applicant: Irish Continental Group plc
2.Name of scheme: ICG Share Option Plans
3.Period of return: From: 1 October 2024 to 31 March 2025
4.Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:4,578,439 ICG Units
5.Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):


Nil
6.Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:1,608,000 ICG Units
7.Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2,970,439 ICG Units


Name of contact:Tom Corcoran
Telephone number of contact:+353 1 607 5700

