Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Asia Online Training Course: October 8-10, 2025 - Gain and Maintain a Successful Marketing Authorisation Within the Region

The pharmaceutical market in Asia is growing at a rapid pace and presents both opportunities and challenges to those wishing to work in the region. Rather than a single market, Asia is a collection of different markets, each with their own regulatory processes, although harmonisation exists within the ASEAN countries.

This seminar will provide a practical overview of the key areas of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs in Asia, including India, and will cover all important aspects of gaining and maintaining a successful marketing authorisation within the region.

The programme will include:

Discussion of underlying official regulatory sources

An interpretation of practical aspects

An overview of the requirements for local manufacturing

Recent developments

Harmonisation initiatives

An update and wider knowledge of regulatory affairs in Asia

The opportunity to exchange experiences with other delegate

Benefits of attending:

Gain an overview of key Asian markets

an overview of key Asian markets Discuss outlines of company and product registration

outlines of company and product registration Understand the application process

the application process Assess the impact of recent regulatory developments in the region

the impact of recent regulatory developments in the region Discuss harmonisation initiatives including ASEAN opportunities

harmonisation initiatives including ASEAN opportunities Understand how Japan fits in the Asian regulatory landscape

how Japan fits in the Asian regulatory landscape Discover general, country-specific and regional requirements

Please note that the course will provide an excellent introduction to all the key aspects of regulatory affairs in the Asia region but will not focus specifically or in detail on Chemistry, Manufacture and Control (CMC).

Certifications:

CPD: 18 hours for your records

18 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

This seminar will be of particular interest to all those who need to learn about successful marketing authorisation applications and in-market regulatory compliance, whether as an introductory or a refresher course.

Previous delegates have included:

Scientists and technical staff in Regulatory affairs Registration departments

Medical directors

The programme consists of regional presentations covering:

The markets Brief commercial and cultural background Importance of major markets



Company and product registration Regulations and guidelines Drug classification systems Site registration New products Line extensions Labelling changes Sourcing changes Registration samples Certificates/legalisation



Application process Committees/meetings New applications Variations Renewals/re-registration



Recent regulatory developments Influences and changes: national and regional The latest regulatory developments in the region



