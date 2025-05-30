Asia-Pacific Electric Kick Scooter Market Size and Share Analysis (2025-2033) Featuring Profiles of 8 Major Players, Including Swagtron, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., and Xiaomi

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Electric Kick Scooter Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific Electric Kick Scooter Market is expected to reach US$ 3.02 billion by 2033 from US$ 1.27 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 10.11% from 2025 to 2033. Increased urbanization and traffic congestion, the adoption of supportive regulatory frameworks, the growing emphasis on wellness and health trends, the quick development of technology, environmental consciousness, and the growing appeal of shared mobility services are all contributing factors to the market's explosive growth.

Due to rising urbanization and a move toward more environmentally friendly modes of transportation, the Asia-Pacific electric kick scooter market is expanding rapidly. In an effort to lessen air pollution and traffic congestion in crowded cities, governments throughout the region are providing incentives to promote the use of electric scooters. With consumers becoming more conscious of the environmental advantages of electric vehicles (EVs) and the affordability of electric kick scooters for short-distance travel, major markets like China and India are setting the standard.

Electric kick scooters are becoming more and more popular due to technological developments like enhanced battery economy and the incorporation of clever features like GPS and mobile networking. Demand has grown as a result, especially among urban people and younger consumers. Additionally, market penetration has expanded due to the growth of shared e-scooter services in urban areas. The industry is anticipated to keep growing as more creative solutions and infrastructure upgrades are developed to support the expansion of electric mobility in the area, despite obstacles including safety worries and expensive upfront expenditures.

One of the main causes of city traffic congestion is the fast urban population growth. India's urban population increased by 2.05% from 2021 to 508,368,361 in 2022. The current infrastructure is severely strained by this surge, which results in more pollution, longer commutes, and more difficult transportation management. Sustainable and effective transportation solutions are becoming more and more necessary as more people move to cities in search of greater opportunities. Electric kick scooters have become a viable substitute, providing a way to alleviate traffic and lessen the environmental effect of conventional modes of transportation.

Growth Drivers for the Asia-Pacific Electric Kick Scooter Market



Rising Environmental Awareness

Sustainable transportation solutions are becoming more and more popular as environmental worries about carbon emissions and air pollution increase. The large number of conventional automobiles on the road is contributing to the deteriorating air quality in cities, especially in Asia-Pacific. Electric kick scooters are a greener option that lessens air pollution and carbon footprints.

Electric scooters are powered by environmentally friendly lithium-ion batteries, which emit no pollutants when in use, in contrast to conventional cars that run on fossil fuels. Because of this, they are a desirable option for customers who are becoming more ecologically sensitive. Electric kick scooters are becoming a well-liked, environmentally friendly short-distance transportation option that helps create cleaner, healthier urban environments as a result of the growth of green initiatives and government support for electric mobility.

Technological Advancements

The performance and allure of electric kick scooters have been greatly enhanced by developments in battery technology. Some of the main drawbacks of previous versions, such range anxiety and lengthy charging times, have been addressed by the development of lithium-ion batteries that last longer and charge more quickly. Scooters can now go farther between charges thanks to these advancements, which makes them more useful for everyday use in cities.

Furthermore, electric scooters are now more convenient due to quicker charging times, which cut down on consumers' waiting times. Electric kick scooters are getting cheaper as battery prices continue to drop, which promotes consumer adoption even further. In addition to improving the overall user experience, these technological developments also help explain why electric scooters are becoming more and more well-liked as an eco-friendly and effective form of transportation.

Last-Mile Connectivity

Electric kick scooters are gaining popularity as a last-mile connectivity option as e-commerce and shared mobility services grow. These scooters are perfect for short-distance travel because they may be used to get from public transportation stops to final destinations like homes, workplaces, or retail establishments.

Electric kick scooters provide a convenient, effective, and environmentally responsible substitute for cars or buses for these brief commutes as metropolitan areas expand and traffic congestion increases. By providing passengers with a rapid and easy means to go where they're going without adding to traffic jams or air pollution, they also aid in reducing crowding on public transportation. Electric kick scooters are revolutionizing urban transportation by making it more accessible and sustainable as shared mobility platforms grow.

Challenges in the Asia-Pacific Electric Kick Scooter Market



Battery Life and Cost

The price of premium lithium-ion batteries continues to be a significant obstacle for the market for electric kick scooters, even with notable developments in battery technology. Although these batteries are essential for improved performance and greater range, their high manufacturing costs raise the total cost of electric scooters.

Additionally, consumers may find the cost of replacing batteries to be a deterrent as they deteriorate over time, particularly in regions where prices are sensitive. Potential customers who may be concerned about long-term expenses are turned off by the requirement for frequent battery replacements, which can be costly. Therefore, even if electric scooters have low operating costs, the initial scooter purchase and possible future battery expenditures continue to be major barriers to their widespread adoption.

Maintenance and Durability

For optimum performance and long-term durability, electric kick scooters need to be maintained on a regular basis. This might be difficult for users in areas with inadequate service infrastructure. To ensure efficiency and safety, vital parts like batteries, brakes, and motors require routine inspections.

However, customers find it challenging to obtain prompt and dependable repairs in many Asia-Pacific cities due to a lack of extensive service networks or approved repair outlets. This problem is particularly noticeable in developing nations where the infrastructure supporting electric scooters has not kept up with their growing popularity. Customers may experience inconvenience and maintenance expenses may increase as a result, which could make them reluctant to use electric scooters for extended periods of time.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Asia-Pacific

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Asia-Pacific Electric Kick Scooter Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Battery

6.2 By Drive

6.3 By Voltage

6.4 By Application

6.5 By Countries



7. Battery

7.1 Lead Acid

7.2 Lithium ion(Li-ion)

7.3 Others



8. Drive

8.1 Belt Drive

8.2 Chain Drive

8.3 Hub Drive



9. Voltage

9.1 Below 24V

9.2 36V

9.3 48V

9.4 Greater than 48 V



10. Application

10.1 Personal

10.2 Rental



11. Countries

11.1 China

11.2 Japan

11.3 India

11.4 South Korea

11.5 Thailand

11.6 Malaysia

11.7 Indonesia

11.8 Australia

11.9 New Zealand

11.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Rivalry

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threat



14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 Swagtron

14.2 Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

14.3 Xiaomi

14.4 Enphase Energy, Inc.

14.5 Bird Rides, Inc.

14.6 YADEA Technology Group Co. Ltd.

14.7 NIU International

14.8 Segway Unc.



