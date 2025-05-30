$3.94 Bn IV Hydration Therapy Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IV Hydration Therapy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The IV Hydration Therapy Market was valued at USD 2.51 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.94 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.80%

This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, rising surgical volumes, and the growing number of intravenous drug approvals worldwide. The expansion of IV therapy clinics is also enhancing companies' geographic presence, thereby boosting market penetration.

Additionally, the effectiveness and quick response time of IV therapy make it an ideal solution for treating malnutrition and delivering essential nutrients, especially for patients unable to consume food orally. The aging population, with a heightened need for intravenous nutritional support, is further fueling market expansion. A notable example includes Sameday Health's launch of the Inner Beauty IV drip in July 2022, which emphasizes wellness and aesthetic benefits such as improved skin, nails, and hair health, highlighting the increasing consumer focus on preventive and lifestyle healthcare.

Key Market Drivers

The growing global burden of chronic illnesses and dehydration-related issues significantly drives the demand for IV hydration therapy. Conditions like diabetes, kidney disease, and digestive disorders often result in fluid imbalances, making intravenous hydration essential for effective treatment. According to the World Health Organization, chronic diseases account for 71% of all global deaths, indicating a broad base of potential IV therapy patients.

Dehydration is particularly prevalent among elderly individuals, athletes, and those under stress. The CDC reports that older adults are especially susceptible due to reduced thirst sensitivity and coexisting health conditions, which reinforces the importance of accessible and reliable hydration solutions through IV therapy.

Key Market Challenges

IV hydration therapy faces notable regulatory and safety obstacles that could impede market growth. A lack of consistent regulatory frameworks across different regions raises concerns about the quality and professionalism of services offered. In some areas, IV treatments are administered by staff lacking proper medical training, posing risks such as infections, vein inflammation, or electrolyte imbalances.

Furthermore, the U.S. FDA has not approved IV hydration therapy for general wellness applications, underlining the need for more comprehensive clinical research to establish safety and efficacy. Addressing these challenges requires the implementation of standardized protocols and oversight to maintain patient safety and public trust.

Key Market Trends

Innovations in technology are reshaping the IV hydration therapy market by making treatments more accessible and patient-centric. Portable infusion systems and integration with telemedicine platforms have enabled home-based treatments, broadening the reach of IV therapy. A

dditionally, clinics are increasingly offering personalized IV solutions tailored to specific wellness goals, such as immune support, detoxification, and anti-aging. This trend toward customization reflects the rising consumer demand for individualized healthcare experiences, helping drive adoption across various patient segments.

Report Scope

Key Market Players

Core IV Therapy, LLC

Cryojuvenate UK

B. Braun SE

Pfizer, Inc.

JW Life Science

Amanta Healthcare

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Baxter

ICU Medical, Inc.

IV Hydration Therapy Market, By Service:

Immune Booster

Energy Booster

Skin Care

Others

IV Hydration Therapy Market, By Component:

Emergency Healthcare

Routine Healthcare

IV Hydration Therapy Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Wellness Centers & Spa

Home Healthcare

Others

IV Hydration Therapy Market, By Region:

North America United States Mexico Canada

Europe France Germany United Kingdom Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iydzpv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment