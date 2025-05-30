Saudi Arabia Electronic Games Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030 - Explosive Growth in Mobile Gaming Sector, Smartphones Dominate with 60% Revenue Share

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Electronic Games Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia Electronic Games Market was valued at USD 4.59 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 11.06 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.80%

The Saudi Arabia electronic games market has witnessed significant growth from 2020 to 2030, driven by increasing internet penetration, a young and tech-savvy population, and rising disposable incomes. The market is segmented by platform, player type, distribution channel, and region. Platforms include smartphones, tablets, laptops, console games, and portable gaming devices, with smartphones dominating due to their widespread accessibility and affordability. Console games are also gaining traction, supported by the popularity of high-quality gaming experiences.

By player type, the market is divided into single-player and multi-player games, with multi-player games experiencing rapid growth due to the rise of online gaming communities and competitive eSports. Distribution channels are categorized into online and offline, with online platforms, including app stores and digital downloads, leading the market due to convenience and a wide variety of options. Offline channels, such as retail stores, remain relevant for physical game purchases and consoles.

Regionally, urban centers like Riyadh and Jeddah are the primary hubs for gaming activity, driven by higher disposable incomes and better infrastructure. Key growth factors include government initiatives to promote the gaming industry, such as the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and foster innovation in the entertainment sector. Additionally, the increasing popularity of eSports and gaming tournaments is further propelling market growth.

Key Market Drivers

Saudi Arabia has been undergoing a massive digital transformation as part of its Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to diversify the economy and reduce dependence on oil. This transformation has led to a surge in internet penetration and smartphone adoption across the country. With over 90% of the population having access to the internet and a high smartphone ownership rate, the demand for mobile gaming has skyrocketed.

Smartphones and tablets have become the most accessible platforms for gaming, especially among the younger population. Internet penetration in Saudi Arabia is 98%, with smartphone penetration at 95%. Mobile gaming accounts for 60% of the total gaming revenue in the region. Additionally, the rollout of 5G technology has further enhanced the gaming experience by enabling faster download speeds and seamless online multiplayer gaming. This digital shift has created a fertile ground for the growth of the electronic games market, making it one of the most significant drivers.

Key Market Challenges

Saudi Arabia's conservative cultural and regulatory environment poses a challenge to the electronic games market. While the government has been actively working to diversify the economy and promote the entertainment sector, certain cultural sensitivities and regulatory restrictions still exist. For instance, games with content deemed inappropriate or inconsistent with local values may face bans or require significant modifications. This limits the variety of games available to consumers and could deter international game developers from entering the market. Additionally, the lack of a clear regulatory framework for online gaming and digital content distribution can create uncertainty for businesses, impacting investment and innovation in the sector.

Key Market Trends

Esports has emerged as a major trend in Saudi Arabia, transforming gaming from a casual hobby into a professional and competitive industry. The Saudi government has been actively promoting esports as part of its Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the economy and create new entertainment opportunities. The establishment of the Saudi Esports Federation and the hosting of international tournaments, such as Gamers8, have positioned the country as a regional hub for competitive gaming.

Esports has also gained significant traction among the youth, with many aspiring to become professional gamers or content creators. This trend has led to increased investments in gaming infrastructure, including esports arenas, training facilities, and sponsorship deals, further boosting the market.

