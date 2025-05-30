Industrial Communication Market, 2030 by Fieldbus, Industrial Ethernet, Wireless, IO-Link, Router & WAP, Switch, Gateway, Communication Interface & Converter, Controller & Connector, Power Device

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Communication Market by Fieldbus, Industrial Ethernet, Wireless, IO-Link, Router & WAP, Switch, Gateway, Communication Interface & Converter, Controller & Connector and Power Supply Device - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global industrial communication market is on a trajectory to expand from USD 20.45 billion in 2025 to USD 26.06 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.0%

The market is stimulated by financial incentives promoting SCADA and PLC adoption in manufacturing, the incorporation of smart grid technologies in the energy sector, and the convergence of digital twin technology with industrial AI. Concurrently, increasing machine-to-machine communication demand is set to optimize industrial efficiency and automation technologies.

Key market players include Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Rockwell Automation (US), Moxa Inc. (Taiwan), Belden Inc. (US), and ABB (Switzerland).

PROFINET Segment Lead in Industrial Ethernet

The PROFINET segment is expected to lead the industrial Ethernet market from 2025 to 2030, due to its scalability, real-time performance, and robust support from leading automation suppliers, particularly in Europe. Known for managing both standard and critical industrial applications, PROFINET supports high-speed data transfer and open network topologies, making it competitive against other protocols. The wide acceptance of PROFINET confirms its position as the premier choice for industrial Ethernet solutions.

WLAN Segment to Achieve Fastest Growth in Wireless Communication

The WLAN segment is set to grow at the highest rate in the wireless industrial communication market, driven by the escalating demand for wireless, flexible, and scalable communications in smart manufacturing. WLAN enables wireless communication in environments constrained by physical space through technologies like private wireless networks and Wi-Fi 6, supporting real-time data exchange, rapid deployment, and high device density.

India Poised for Significant Growth

India is projected to register the highest CAGR in the industrial communication market during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include accelerating industrialization, government initiatives such as Make in India and Digital India, and increased automation in sectors like manufacturing, energy, and transportation. The burgeoning industrial base and demand for sophisticated communication infrastructure are crucial growth drivers.

Research Coverage

This report categorizes the market based on offerings (components, software, services), communication protocols, industries, and regions. The report details major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market, projecting trends until 2030. Furthermore, it includes an analysis of key companies in the industrial communication ecosystem.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 363 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $20.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Adoption of Industry 4.0

Convergence of Industrial Ai and Digital Twin Technologies

Deployment of Smart Grid Technologies in Energy Sector

Rising Preference for Machine-to-Machine Communication to Optimize Industrial Efficiency and Automation

Implementation of Incentive Programs to Integrate Plcs and Scada Into Manufacturing Sectors

Deployment of 5G Technology in Automotive, Construction, and Manufacturing Sectors

Restraints

Lack of Standardization in Industrial Communication Protocols and Interfaces

Opportunities

Enhanced Smart Manufacturing and Digital Transformation With Evolution of 5G Technology

Accelerating Adoption of Wireless Networks Across Industrial Sectors

Challenges

Vulnerability to Targeted Malware, Ransomware, and Hacking Attempts

Challenges Associated With Exposure of Equipment to Harsh Conditions

Case Study Analysis

Moxa Helped Pea Standardize and Simplify Infrastructure Using Moxa Iec 61850 Prp/Hsr

Faloria Implemented Cisco Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul Solution and Securitytrust'S Cable Car 4.0 System for Robust and Secure Communication

Automotive Inspection Center Leveraged Advantech'S Wise-Paas End-to-Cloud Iot Total Solution for Remote Video Surveillance and Device Status Monitoring

Optima Control Solutions Deployed Rockwell Automation'S Allen-Bradley Controllogix and Scada Systems to Improve Operational Efficiency and System Reliability

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

Omron Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Moxa Inc.

Sick Ag

Schneider Electric

Abb

Belden Inc.

Ge Grid Solutions, Llc

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Ifm Electronic Gmbh

Fanuc Corporation

Bosch Rexroth Ag

Aaeon Technology Inc.

Hms Networks

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Hans Turck Gmbh & Co. Kg

Acs Motion Control

Eaton

Beckhoff Automation

Hitachi, Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbrjan

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment