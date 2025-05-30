Industrial Reels Market Report 2025 - Global Forecast to 2030: Steel Reels Set to Dominate in Durability and Load-Bearing Capacity

The global industrial reels market is forecasted to grow from USD 0.50 billion in 2025 to USD 0.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4%, driven by increased demand for efficient cable, hose, and wire management across industries like construction, transportation, and manufacturing. Steel reels dominate this market due to strength, durability, and cost-efficiency. The construction segment is expected to grow fastest, propelled by urban development and energy projects. China leads the Asia Pacific market, backed by manufacturing advancements and digitization. Major players include Hannay Reels Inc., Reelcraft Industries, and Coxreels. The report offers a competitive analysis and insights on market dynamics, opportunities, and challenges.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Reels Market by Hose Reel, Cable Reel, Static Grounding Reel, Rewind Type (Manual Crank, Electric, Hydraulic, Pneumatic), Power Supply Management, DEF Dispensing, Construction & Infrastructure, Refuelling Stations - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial reels market is projected to reach USD 0.62 billion by 2030 from USD 0.50 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4%

The report helps market leaders and newcomers gain insights into revenue approximations for the overall industrial reels market and its subsegments. Stakeholders can understand the competitive landscape to better position their businesses and devise go-to-market strategies. It also provides insights into the market pulse, outlining the key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The demand for industrial reels is increasing due to the rise in the need for effective cable, hose, and wire management across various sectors, including construction, utilities, transportation, and manufacturing. As operations become more automated and safety regulations tighten, industrial reels are recognized for preventing tangling, reducing wear, and enhancing workplace safety. The growing infrastructure development and the expansion of renewable energy projects contribute to an unprecedented demand for reliable energy and robust transmission systems. The use of industrial reels enhances equipment mobility and simplifies maintenance, further fueling market growth.

Steel segment to hold largest market share during forecast period

The steel segment is expected to dominate the industrial reels market due to its superior strength and durability, making it ideal for demanding applications in sectors such as oil & gas, construction, and transport. Steel reels exhibit exceptional load-bearing capacities and withstand extreme temperatures and challenging environmental conditions both indoors and outdoors. The introduction of modern corrosion-resistant materials like galvanized and stainless steel also supports market growth as they offer greater tensile strength, longevity, and cost efficiency compared to lighter alternatives like aluminum and plastic.

Construction & infrastructure segment to grow at highest CAGR

This segment is forecasted to grow rapidly during the period due to increasing global investments aimed at urban development, enhanced transportation systems, and advancing energy projects. Industrial reels are essential on construction sites for managing electrical cables, hoses, and fluids and for operations like welding, fueling, lubrication, and tooling. Reels also improve health and safety standards, reduce downtime, and maximize efficiency. As governments fund megaprojects, the demand for stronger and more flexible reels will lead to significant market expansion.

China to dominate industrial reels market in Asia Pacific

China is poised to lead in the Asia Pacific market for industrial reels, driven by its push towards manufacturing, modernization, and automation. Initiatives such as Made in China 2025 and investments in advanced machinery stimulate the demand for power, fluid, and cable management reels. Government fiscal and digitalization policies further advocate the use of smart manufacturing systems, positioning industrial reels as integral to optimizing efficiency and safety. China's manufacturing prowess, combined with a focus on infrastructure development and green technologies, cements its role as a key growth engine in the region.

Reasons to Buy This Report

  • Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth
  • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches
  • Market Development: Comprehensive details about lucrative markets across varied regions
  • Market Diversification: Information on new products, services, untapped geographies, and investments
  • Competitive Assessment: Detailed growth strategies and service offerings of leading market players

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages170
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$0.5 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$0.62 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Projects
  • Increasing Investments in Microgrid Projects

Restraints

  • High Initial Costs and Maintenance Expenses

Opportunities

  • Rise of EV Charging Infrastructure
  • Rising Demand for Fire Safety and Emergency Response Equipment

Challenges

  • Corrosion Challenges in Harsh Environments

Company Profiles

  • Hannay Reels Inc.
  • Reelcraft Industries
  • Cavotec SA
  • Coxreels
  • Nederman Holding Ab
  • United Equipment Accessories, Inc.
  • Cejn Ab
  • Hubbell
  • Winkel GmbH
  • Sankyo Reels, Inc.
  • The Ericson Manufacturing Co.
  • Conductix-Wampfler GmbH
  • Paul Vahle GmbH & Co. KG
  • Molex
  • Hartmann & Konig Stromzufuhrungs AG
  • Zeca S.P.A.
  • Gartec Ltd.
  • Demac S.R.L.
  • Raasm S.P.A.
  • Princetel, Inc.
  • Hose Tech USA
  • Duro Manufacturing, LLC, LLC
  • Reeltec
  • Unique Welding & Fabricating Limited
  • Schneider Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8d5pqz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Industrial Reels Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cable Reels
                            
                            
                                Cables
                            
                            
                                Hose Reel
                            
                            
                                Microgrid
                            
                            
                                Port Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Ports Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Power Supplies
                            
                            
                                Power Supply
                            
                            
                                Wire and Cables
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading