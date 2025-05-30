Data Center GPU Market - Global Forecast to 2030: On-Premises GPU Solutions Set for High Growth Due to Low Latency Demands

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center GPU Market by Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), Function (Training, Inference), Application (Generative AI, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision), End User (CSP, Enterprises) & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center GPU market, valued at USD 87.32 billion in 2024, is forecast to achieve USD 228.04 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2025 to 2030

This dynamic market is primarily driven by the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), surging demand for high-performance computing, and broadening cloud services. These factors necessitate GPUs for advanced deep learning, large language models, and data analytics applications.

Generative AI applications and real-time inference systems further amplify demand for efficient GPU architecture. This growth trajectory is supported by investments in hyperscale data centers and governmental backing for national AI strategies. Key cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure are notably increasing their GPU capabilities, alongside companies such as NVIDIA and AMD, which are releasing cutting-edge GPUs optimized for both training and inference workloads.

On-premises segment expected to achieve the highest CAGR

On-premises solutions are set to exhibit the highest CAGR, attributed to the increasing requirements for data security, low latency, and regulatory adherence across banking, automotive, retail, and healthcare sectors. In-house GPU management offers greater data control and is preferred for low-latency AI tasks vital for real-time applications like autonomous systems and high-frequency trading. With more affordable GPU servers, medium-sized enterprises are now able to invest in dedicated infrastructure. This trend is particularly noticeable in regions with restricted cloud connectivity or data sovereignty issues, such as Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

Training segment to record significant growth

The training segment is projected to see substantial advancement as businesses develop and refine large-scale ML and AI models. GPU-powered training is imperative for deep neural network applications like generative AI, computer vision, and NLP, propelling the demand for dedicated GPU clusters. The emergence of large language models (LLMs), such as OpenAI's GPT series, increases GPU demand within tech, finance, and healthcare. With the adoption of AI driving business transformation, the expansion of training infrastructures is imminent.

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) to dominate end-user market

CSPs are anticipated to capture the largest market share by 2030, driven by substantial AI infrastructure investments and their capacity to fulfill enterprise and developer needs. Major CSPs are scaling GPU data centers to accommodate AI training, inference, data analytics, and cloud gaming. They offer GPU-as-a-Service, enabling companies to leverage advanced GPU technology without substantial initial investments. As foundational and generative AI models grow, CSPs are developing specialized AI supercomputers with extensive GPUs, positioning themselves to lead in revenue and volume.

North America to register leading market share

North America is poised to continue leading the data center GPU market, underpinned by its sophisticated technological infrastructure and dominance of cloud computing firms like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. These companies are constructing GPU-focused data centers to support AI workloads, high-performance computing, and data analysis. With strong enterprise demand across healthcare, finance, automotive, and government sectors, North America's leadership is maintained by significant R&D investments and conducive governmental support.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Adoption of AI and Machine Learning

Growing Demand for High Performance Computing (HPC)

Cloud Computing Expansion

Challenges

Existence of Alternative Technologies

Stringent Regulatory Framework

Supply Chain Disruptions

Opportunities

Growth in Autonomous Systems

Emergence of Edge Computing

Advancements in Quantum Computing Synergy

Case Studies

Decentralized Digital World of Media and Entertainment

Terray Therapeutics - Leveraging Generative AI for Small-Molecule Drug Discovery

Siemens Healthineers - Streamlining Cancer Radiation Therapy With AI

GAC R&D Center - Boosting Vehicle Aerodynamics With NVIDIA GPUs

Stone Ridge Technology - Reducing Compositional Model Runtimes With Echelon 2.0

