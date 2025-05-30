Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market - Global Forecast to 2030 with SomnoMed, Resmed, ProSomnus, DynaFlex, Vivos Therapeutics, and OpenAirway Leading

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market by Product (Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD), Tongue-Retaining Devices (TRD)), Purchase Type (Physician-prescribed), Gender (Male, Female), Age Group, Distribution Channel (Online, Retail) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global sleep apnea oral appliances market is projected to reach USD 0.8 billion by 2030, up from USD 0.5 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.8%

The report discusses market penetration, product development and innovation, market development and diversification, and competitive assessment. In-depth insights into trends, R&D activities, product launches, and assessments of leading market players' growth strategies and revenue are also provided.

This growth is fueled by an increase in lifestyle-related disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity leading to obstructive sleep apnea. The awareness of managing and treating sleep apnea is rising, alongside innovations by leading companies offering advanced, adjustable oral appliances.

Primary participants include SomnoMed (Australia), Resmed (US), ProSomnus Sleep Technologies (US), and other significant companies like DynaFlex, Vivos Therapeutics, and OpenAirway.

Understanding market dynamics and capturing market share are vital for established and new firms. Those purchasing the report can adopt strategies to enhance market presence. The report offers insights into market drivers (such as the large pool of undiagnosed patients, rising awareness, and increasing usage of oral appliances), restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

End User Dominance: Home Care Settings/Individuals

The home care settings/individuals segment is anticipated to dominate the market. This segment's growth is attributed to the preference for sleep apnea devices due to convenience, remote availability, and cost-efficiency. Insurance and reimbursement policies further enhance this market, particularly in regions like North America and Europe, propelled by lifestyle choices prevalent in these areas. The accessibility of home sleep apnea tests also supports this market expansion.

Distribution Channel Insights: Retail Pharmacies Lead

Retail pharmacies hold the largest market share in this segment due to the increasing availability and establishment of these outlets in emerging markets. The demand for oral appliances is rising as awareness of undiagnosed sleep apnea risks grows. Retail pharmacies offer varied devices with no waiting times, accommodating different affordability and quality preferences.

Regional Growth: Asia Pacific Ascends

The Asia Pacific region is set to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, boasting the fastest-growing market for sleep apnea oral appliances. Manufacturing and distribution companies are expanding their presence, evidenced by new manufacturing plants. Advances in healthcare infrastructure and technology also contribute to this growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients

Growing Awareness Associated With Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea

Increasing Usage of Oral Appliances Among Patients With Mild-to-Moderate Sleep Apnea

Entry of Established Companies With Advanced Sleep Apnea Oral Solutions

Challenges

Complex Referral Pathways and Long Waiting Periods

Opportunities

Rising Demand for At-Home Sleep Apnea Tests

Increasing Importance of Telemedicine, Mhealth, and Ai

Poor Compliance and Low Adherence Associated With Cpap

Company Profiles

Key Players

Somnomed

Resmed

Prosomnus Sleep Technologies

Dynaflex

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Openairway

Panthera Dental

Airway Management

Apnea Sciences

Oravanosa

Myerson Llc.

Braebon Medical Corporation

Other Players

Mpowrx Health & Wellness Products

The Snore Reliever Company, Llc

Tomed Gmbh

The Aurum Group

Erkodent Enrich Kopp Gmbh

Oscimed Sa

Sicat Gmbh & Co. Kg

Glidewell

Apnomed, Inc.

Zquiet

Dream Systems Dental Sleep Lab

Alive Medical Surgical Equipment Trading Llc

Orthoapnea

Doc Brands, Inc.

