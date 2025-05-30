ADAS Markets: Camera Units, LiDAR, Radar Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, ACC, AEB, LDW, IPA, BSD, L1, L2, L3, L4, L5 - Global Forecast to 2032

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ADAS Market by Hardware Offering (Camera Units, LiDAR, Radar Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors), Software Offering, System Type (ACC, AEB, LDW, IPA, BSD), Vehicle Class, Vehicle Type, EV Type, Level of Autonomy (L1, L2, L3, L4, L5), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The ADAS market is projected to expand from 359.8 million units in 2025 to 652.5 million units by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 8.9%

The industry is undergoing strategic transformation with a rising focus on software innovation characterized by user-friendly interfaces, over-the-air updates, and data analytics to enhance system performance. Advancements in edge computing have propelled local data processing by vehicle cameras and sensors, enabling swift decision-making and uninterrupted functionality where connectivity may be constrained.

Moreover, the integration of ADAS with AI, ML, IoT, and big data analytics is spurring the evolution of smarter, adaptive systems. As safety regulations tighten and consumer demand for safer transportation grows, the commercial vehicle segment is set for substantial growth, as ADAS solutions contribute to driver safety and accident reduction.

The battery electric vehicle (BEV) is projected to hold the largest share of the ADAS market by electric vehicle type during the forecast period

The BEV segment, expected to lead in market share by volume, benefits from declining EV battery costs, range enhancements, and the rapid growth of global EV charging infrastructure. Governments in India, China, the US, and Europe are encouraging this shift through subsidies and incentives for EV purchases and charging infrastructure development. Such measures include tax rebates, EV infrastructure grants, and reduced import duties.

Prominent OEMs like BMW, BYD, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Ford are introducing electric vehicles with enhanced safety and driver assistance features. Notably, Ford's 2025 Capri EV includes lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, and automatic parking features. In February 2025, BYD (China) launched its 'God's Eye' driving assistance system, elevating BYD vehicles with advanced technologies, emphasizing BEVs as a cornerstone of future mobility.

The passenger car segment is projected to lead the ADAS market by vehicle type during the forecast period.

Growth in the passenger car segment during the forecast period is driven by the increasing trend of self-driving technologies and advancing in-car technologies. Luxurious vehicles in high demand globally often come equipped with dominant features like driver monitoring systems, intelligent park systems, and pedestrian detection systems.

The 2025 Genesis G90, for instance, offers remote smart parking assist, smart cruise control with stop-and-go, hands-on detection, safe exit assist, and blind-spot collision-avoidance, among others. OEMs such as Toyota, Hyundai, Tesla, Ford, Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, and General Motors are significantly investing in higher autonomy vehicles, with Hyundai Motor Company announcing a USD 21 billion investment in the US from 2025 to 2028, including USD 6 billion targeted at autonomous driving technologies.

Europe is projected to have a significant market share in the ADAS market during the forecast period.

Stringent emission regulations and zero-emission objectives play a critical role in the region's significant share within ADAS. European technological evolution, marked by driver assistance features like traffic jam assist and blind spot detection with rear cross traffic, propels market growth. Beginning July 7, 2024, the EU's second phase of General Safety Regulation II mandates stricter safety standards across new vehicle releases, requiring technologies like advanced emergency braking system, intelligent speed assistance, and driver drowsiness attention warnings in passenger cars, while buses and heavy vehicles must integrate systems including blind spot information systems and tire pressure monitoring. Transitioning towards EVs amid safety and consumer awareness boosts ADAS demand within Europe.

The ADAS market commands a substantial player presence, with in-depth insights gathered via interviews: CEOs, marketing directors, and key innovation executives among them. The significant players include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, and Magna International Inc., offering integrated ADAS solutions meeting stringent regulatory and consumer demands.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Focus on Vehicle Safety

Enhanced Vehicle Safety and Driving Comfort With ADAS

Increased Premium Vehicle Sales

Shift Toward Autonomous Vehicles

Government Regulations and Safety Standards

Challenges

High Cost of ADAS Integration

Addressing Reliability Issues of Sensors in ADAS

Opportunities

Advancements in Autonomous Vehicle Technology

5G Integration in Automotive Networks

Rising Incorporation of IoT

EV Manufacturers Enhancing Driving Experience and Safety

Future of Autonomous Ridesharing

Innovative LiDAR Technology by Key Startups

Case Studies

Tata Elxsi Designed Robotaxi to Accelerate Autonomous Driving With Advanced ADAS Solutions

Renovo Developed First Automotive-Grade, Edge-Centric Data Management Platform for Autonomous Vehicles

Scenario-Based Testing Validation for ADS/ADAS With Adscene

General Motors Evaluated Effectiveness of Safety Systems in GM Vehicles

Momenta Showcased MPilot Parking

Konrad Technologies Conducted ADAS Sensor Package and Reliability Test

Nvidia Provided Open Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform

ZF Released AI-Based Services for ADAS

Renesas Boosted Deep Learning Development for ADAS and Automated Driving Applications

Velodyne Sensors Launched AutonomouStuff'S Open Autonomy Pilot

Autocruis Introduced AMD SoC-Powered ADAS and IMS for Cars

Mercedes-Benz Used Ansys Optislang for ADAS Validation Through Reliable Analysis

Industry Trends

Company Profiles

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Mobileye

Aptiv

Valeo

Hyundai Mobis

Nvidia Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

Autoliv

Astemo Ltd.

Horizon Robotics Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Ficosa Internacional SA

Aisin Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Samsung

Gentex Corporation

Blackberry Limited

Microchip Technology Inc.

Veoneer US Safety Systems, LLC.

Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd.

