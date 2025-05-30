Howard Sokolowski Recognized with BILD’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Toronto, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Toronto Area, May 30, 2025 – At the 2025 BILD Awards gala yesterday on May 29, The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to industry icon, Howard Sokolowski, Founder & CEO of Metropia.

The BILD Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates individuals who have dedicated their careers to advancing the development industry, demonstrating visionary leadership, unwavering integrity, and a commitment to the greater good. Mr. Sokolowski exemplifies these values through more than three decades of impactful contributions to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and beyond.

“The Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest honour presented to a BILD member,” said Dave Wilkes, President & CEO of BILD. “Presenting this award to Mr. Howard Sokolowski is a true privilege. His vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment have left a lasting impact not only on our industry, but on the communities he has helped shape. We thank Howard for his decades of support to BILD, his contributions to the development industry, and his dedication to building stronger, more vibrant communities across the GTA and Canada.”

A driving force in Canadian real estate for over 30 years, Mr. Sokolowski began his career as CEO and Co-Founder of Tribute Communities, where he helped deliver over 30,000 homes. He later founded Metropia, which has grown into one of Canada’s most respected full-service developers, known for building innovative master-planned communities. Under his leadership, Metropia has developed more than 14,000 residential units across 22 communities, encompassing over 13 million square feet of residential, retail, and corporate space.

Mr. Sokolowski has built a reputation on quality construction, exceptional customer care, and the ability to anticipate emerging market trends. His efforts have shaped communities nationwide and earned numerous accolades, including awards from J.D. Power and Associates, the Ontario Home Builders Association, and BILD.

