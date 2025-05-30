Range Declares Quarterly Dividend

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter. A dividend of $0.09 per common share is payable on June 27, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

