Refresco announces acquisition of Telemark Kildevann, a leading Norwegian beverage manufacturer

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, May 30, 2025 – Refresco, the global independent beverage solutions provider, today announces it has entered into an agreement to acquire Telemark Kildevann Holding AS (“TKV”), a leading Norwegian beverage manufacturer. This transaction is subject to regulatory approval.



TKV is a family-owned manufacturer of soft drinks and bottled water, with two production facilities located in Fyresdal and Aurskog, Norway. The company maintains deep-rooted relationships with retailers and branded customers in Norway and Sweden, ensuring consistent, high-quality service and collaboration.

Refresco operates with 75 manufacturing facilities across Europe, North America, and Australia. With the acquisition of TKV, Refresco further strengthens its presence and operational capabilities to service customers across the Nordics, building on its existing footprint in Finland.



CEO Refresco, Hans Roelofs, commented:

“The acquisition of TKV marks another milestone in the execution of our proven Buy & Build strategy, further reinforcing our presence in Europe. TKV’s loyal customer base, strong capabilities, and well-established market position enhances our ability to serve retailers and branded customers in Norway, Sweden and beyond. I look forward to welcoming over 60 employees to the Refresco team and further grow the business together.”

Transaction highlights

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Closing of the transaction is expected later this year.

The financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.



About Refresco

Refresco is the global independent beverage solutions provider for Global, National and Emerging brands, and retailers, with production in Europe, North America, and Australia. Refresco offers an extensive range of product and packaging combinations from carbonated soft drinks, juices, RTD teas and mineral waters to energy drinks, sports drinks and plant-based beverages in carton, (Aseptic) PET, cans and glass. Refresco continuously searches for new and alternative ways to improve the quality of its products and packaging combinations in line with consumer and customer demand, environmental responsibilities, and market demand. Refresco is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands and has more than 14,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.refresco.com



