Black Diamond Group Limited Issues 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the “Company”) (TSX: BDI, OTCQX:BDIMF), a leading provider of space rental and temporary lodging and accommodations, issued its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report (the “Report”) detailing the Company’s commitment to environmental, social and governance matters, while highlighting the positive results and value delivered through the Company’s shared efforts.

“We know that business is a powerful driver of economic benefit and a trusted partner in creating a positive impact in the communities and networks served,” said Trevor Haynes, Chairman & CEO. “This year’s Report showcases how we at Black Diamond approach this through our values-based culture, the principles that guide our decisions, and our commitment to Creating a Better Way – a foundation that guides us as we strive to continuously improve as an industry leader.”

The Report highlights meaningful progress made, while achieving a competitive advantage leading to continued growth and profitability. Within we provide detailed information on emissions data, safety metrics, revenue generated through our Indigenous partnerships and context around our commitment to community investment, engaging our high-performing, diverse teams and preserving our highest standards of operational integrity.

Black Diamond’s corporate responsibility approach focuses on key strategies and initiatives that drive tangible outcomes and value and is subject to the same rigour and accountability that apply to all facets of the Company.

“We are proud of what we’re building together and remain committed to being best-in-class,” said Trevor Haynes, Chairman & CEO. “We will continue operating with intention and in a way that all those within our network – customers, suppliers, communities, shareholders and team members alike – contribute to and receive value from everything we do.”

The Report is guided by The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, or SASB, Standards and Black Diamond is most appropriately situated within the Engineering & Construction Services Industry. The Company also reports additional sustainability metrics given our robust and unique approach to social responsibility and community engagement.

View Black Diamond’s Corporate Responsibility Report at https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/responsibility/.



About Black Diamond

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, CLM, MPA Systems and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS, through its principal brands owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of various types. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turnkey operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors.

In addition, WFS includes LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America. The LodgeLink proprietary digital platform enables customers to efficiently find, book, and manage their crew travel and accommodation needs through a rapidly growing network of hotel, remote lodge, and travel partners. LodgeLink exists to solve the unique challenges associated with crew travel and applies technology to eliminate inefficiencies at every step of the crew travel process from booking, to management, to payments, to cost reporting.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Emma Covenden at 403-888-1666 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com.

To sign up for news alerts please go to https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor-centre/news-alerts-subscription/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Although Black Diamond believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made are reasonable, there can be no assurances that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Black Diamond. These risks include, but are not limited to: the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, fluctuation of commodity prices, the Company's ability to attract new customers, failure of counterparties to perform on contracts, industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, timely and cost effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources, political conditions, dependence on suppliers and stock market volatility. The risks outlined above should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Black Diamond's operations and financial results are included in Black Diamond's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports on file with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities which can be accessed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Black Diamond does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.