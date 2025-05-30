Helical CT Scanner Market Size to Hit USD 1.31 BN by 2031, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Propels Demand | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the helical CT scanner market is growing significantly with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including various respiratory and neurological conditions.

The global helical CT scanner market is experiencing steady growth, driven by advancements in imaging technology and increasing demand for high-resolution diagnostic tools. North America currently holds the largest market share, attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rate of innovative medical technologies. Major players in the market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems, and Philips, all focusing on expanding their product portfolios and enhancing imaging capabilities to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The global helical CT scanner market value is expected to reach US$ 1,312.60 million in 2031 from US$ 913.87 million in 2024. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 4.91% from 2024 to 2031. The rising burden of chronic diseases, the development of multi-slice CT scanners with faster imaging speeds and reduced radiation doses, the growing aging population, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets are a few of the key enablers of the market growth. However, the high cost of equipment and maintenance, and radiation exposure concerns may hinder the market growth.



2. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases



Conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disorders, and neurological conditions have seen a sharp increase in incidence due to aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and changing dietary habits. The effective management of these diseases often requires early detection and continuous monitoring, which is well-served by helical CT technology. Helical CT scanners offer fast, high-resolution imaging that enables accurate diagnosis, staging, and follow-up assessment of chronic conditions. For example, in oncology, helical CT is employed as a primary modality for detecting tumors and assessing metastasis. In cardiology, it is critical for evaluating coronary artery disease and pulmonary embolism.

Further, the efficiency and speed of helical CT scanning devices are particularly valuable in high-volume clinical settings, where rapid diagnosis is essential for effective patient management. As healthcare systems globally face the dual pressure posed by increasing demand and the need for cost-effective care, the ability of helical CT to provide detailed, rapid, and reproducible imaging makes it a preferred choice.

3. Technological Advancements in Imaging:



Technological innovation has been pivotal in expanding the capabilities of helical CT scanners. Modern helical CT systems have evolved far beyond their early predecessors, now offering multi-slice imaging (up to 256-slice or higher) with reduced scan times and significantly improved image resolution. These advancements allow for more comprehensive anatomical coverage in a single breath-hold, reducing motion artifacts and enhancing diagnostic accuracy particularly important in cardiology, oncology, and trauma imaging. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into CT imaging is revolutionizing how scans are processed and interpreted. AI algorithms can enhance image clarity, automate segmentation, and assist in the early detection of abnormalities, thereby improving clinical workflow and diagnostic confidence. Noticeably, innovations in dose reduction technologies, such as iterative reconstruction techniques, allow for high-quality images with lower radiation exposure. These developments have addressed one of the primary concerns around CT imaging and broadened its use among pediatric and vulnerable patient populations.

These technological advancements not only improve clinical outcomes but also drive the replacement cycle of older machines, encouraging hospitals and imaging centers to invest in new-generation helical CT scanners. As the demand for faster, safer, and more accurate diagnostics grows, technological innovation will continue to fuel market expansion in the coming years.

4. Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the helical CT scanner market during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

The helical CT scanner market, by type, is segmented into double-layer and multi-layer. The multi-layer segment held a larger share of the market in 2024, and it is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2025–2031.

In terms of slice type, the helical CT scanner market is segmented into 1–16 slices, 17–64 slices, 128–160 slices, and >160 slices. The 17–64 slices segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2025–2031.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, medical centers, and ASCs. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. The same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2025–2031.

The helical CT scanner market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the helical CT scanner market are Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Trinity Exim Limited, Fujifilm Holdings, GE Healthcare, Carl Zeiss AG, Philips, Shenzhen Anke, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, and SternMed GmbH.

Trending Topics: Medical imaging, diagnostic imaging services, 3D and 4D imaging, portable and mobile CT scanners, neuroimaging, radiology information systems (RIS), PACS, etc.

Global Headlines on Helical CT Scanner Market

Trump’s tariffs on EU goods threaten US access to advanced Siemens CT scanners, raising healthcare costs and risking delays in lifesaving diagnostics

Bringing confident diagnosis to more patients at low cost: Philips launches new AI-enabled CT 5300 at #ECR2024

Conclusion

The helical CT scanner market is experiencing steady growth on the back of technological innovations, the growing incidence of chronic illnesses, and expanding demand for fast, precise diagnostic imaging. Technical improvements with the introduction of multi-slice scanning, AI integration, and low-dose imaging have prominently contributed to the clinical benefits of CT technology, rendering it an essential tool in contemporary diagnostics, especially in oncology, cardiology, and emergency medicine. The growing elderly population, coupled with expanding healthcare facilities in developing markets, is further propelling the adoption of this technology. Nonetheless, challenges such as high costs of equipment, radiation exposure risks, and the necessity for experienced staff may restrict growth in specific regions, primarily low-resource settings..

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including manufacturers, healthcare providers, distributors and suppliers, and regulatory bodies—along with valuable insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





