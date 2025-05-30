NIRI Philadelphia Elects 2025 – 2026 Board Members

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia Chapter of NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations is pleased to announce that its members have elected nine investor relations leaders to serve on the Board of Directors for the 2025–2026 term.

“I’m proud of the accomplishments and strong connections we’ve built together as a chapter,” said Nahla A. Azmy, NIRI Philadelphia Board President. “It’s an honor to continue serving in this role alongside such an esteemed group of returning board members. I look forward to building on our momentum and creating even more opportunities for learning, leadership, and community in the year ahead.”

The 2025 -2026 NIRI Philadelphia Board of Directors include:

President

Nahla Azmy, Investor Relations & Financial Communications Leader

Executive Vice President

Andrew Bjorkman, Director - Regional Head, Mid-Atlantic & Northwest at NYSE

Vice President, Treasurer

Joe Shiffler, Director, Investor Relations at Power Integrations

Vice President, Programs

Michael Wherley, Vice President, Investor Relations at Nouryon

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Gene Cleary, Vice President, Investor Relations, M&A and External Reporting at Aramark

Vice President, Technology

Alex Whitelam, Vice President, Investor Relations at Dorman Products

Vice President, Membership

Curt Brooks, Director, Investor Relations at FMC Corp.

Co-Vice President, Sponsorships

Lisa Caperelli, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Professional at CAP Strategies, LLC

Rebecca Gardy, Senior Vice President, Chief Investor Relations Officer at The Campbell’s Company

About the NIRI Philadelphia Chapter

NIRI Philadelphia, formed in 1971, is a professional association of investor relations officers, communicators, consultants and providers serving organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area. NIRI Philadelphia includes members from a variety of industries and market cap sizes who are responsible for communications between their organizations, the investing public, and the financial community. NIRI Philadelphia’s goal is to provide its members the resources needed to be strategic leaders in their organizations.

About NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts, and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with members representing over 1,500 publicly held companies and $12 trillion in stock market capitalization.

Contact: President@niriphiladelphia.org