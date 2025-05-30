ALX Oncology to Present at the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., ("ALX Oncology" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced that management will participate in the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference. Details are as follows:

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 1:25 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

Webcast link: Available here

The live webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of ALX Oncology’s website at www.alxoncology.com under the Events section of the Events and Presentations tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the fireside chat date.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. ALX Oncology’s second pipeline candidate, ALX2004, is a novel EGFR-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a differentiated mechanism of action and is anticipated to enter Phase 1 trials mid-2025. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

Investor Relations Contact:

Elhan Webb, CFA, IR Consultant

ewebb@alxoncology.com

Media Contact:

Audra Friis, Sam Brown Healthcare Communications

audrafriis@sambrown.com

(917) 519-9577