Total voting rights

 | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

30 May 2025

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that, as at 30 May 2025, there were 371,909,969 Ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 371,909,969.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


Recommended Reading

  • May 28, 2025 09:26 ET | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
    Net Asset Value(s)

    28 May 2025 HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC (the “Company”) NAV announcement As at close of business on 23 May 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows: ...

    Read More
    Net Asset Value(s)
  • May 22, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
    Directorate Changes

    HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31         22 May 2025 Directorate Changes Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) announces that Busola Sodeinde has stepped down from her...

    Read More
    Directorate Changes