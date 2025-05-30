CEO Thanks Shareholders for Ongoing Support

All Shareholder Proposals Pass with Wide Margins

Business Update Call Scheduled for June 5th at 10am PT

OREM, Utah, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower (aka Complete Solaria, Inc.) (“SunPower” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWR), a solar technology, services, and installation company, held its Annual Meeting yesterday, May 29th at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time. All 12 SunPower proposals won with votes of 95% or higher, including: 1. the re-election of our 11 Board members, 2. re-hiring BDO as our auditor, and 3. the approval of the employee stock plan.

SPWR chairman and CEO, T.J. Rodgers, said, “First and foremost, I thank our shareholders again for their great financial support in approving the stockholder plan proposal with a 96% vote. We have already transformed the company with our SPWR asset acquisition, and you just approved the shares – the standard new-hire shares – for about 1,000 SunPower employees that joined us as, in effect, founders, and swelled our ranks by 10x and our revenue by 14.7x. In addition, you also pre-approved the hiring shares for the next acquisition, which we are working on vigorously. And the ITC phase-out in the news today will make our next acquisitions easier.

Rodgers continued, “I have also run multiple financial scenarios for SPWR on the impact of the ITC phase-out. I do not see any possible ITC problem for the rest of this year that could cause SunPower’s revenue to drop enough to make us unprofitable, let alone have a serious financial issue.

Rodgers concluded, “The 2026 ITC phase-out is still being debated, but in the worst case, an abrupt ITC shutdown at the end of Q4’25, we would have to suffer a quarterly revenue decline to below our breakeven point of $72 million, an unlikely event. I wanted investors to know that now, while I am preparing a deeper presentation on the ITC issue to be presented on Thursday, June 5, 2025.”

Business Update Call June 5th.

T.J Rodgers will host a 2Q Business Update call in the format of SPWR’s quarterly investor calls on Thursday, June 5th at 10am PT. Interested investors may access the webcast by registering here or by visiting the Events page within the IR section of the company website: https://investors.sunpower.com/news-events/events.

