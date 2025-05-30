Robex Announces Completion of Initial Public Offering

Not for release to US wire services or distribution in the United States

QUÉBEC CITY, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc (“Robex” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RBX) is pleased to announce that, it has successfully completed an initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange (the “ASX”) of 38,585,209 CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) at an issue price of A$3.11 each (~C$2.73), to raise A$120 million (before associated costs) (the “Offer”). Each CDI represents one underlying common share of Robex.

The Company has received approval, subject to the usual conditions, from the ASX to Robex’s admission to the Official List and to the Official Quotation of Robex’s CDIs. Robex is working with ASX to meet the listing conditions and it is expected that trading in Robex’s CDIs (assigned a code of “RXR”) on the ASX will commence on a normal settlement basis on June 5, 2025. The Offer has received conditional TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) acceptance, and final approval of the TSXV is subject to receipt by the TSXV of customary closing materials.

The net proceeds raised pursuant to the Offer will be used for development of the Kiniero Gold Project, financing costs, corporate costs and working capital, including to partially cover the costs of the Offer.

Pursuant to the terms of an underwriting agreement between Robex and the joint lead managers, Euroz Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (the “JLMs”), with SCP Resource Finance LP appointed as Co-Lead Manager and Blackwood Capital Pty Ltd appointed as Co-Manager to the Offer, Robex will pay a cash commission in the amount of A$ 5,4 million (~C$ 4,805,460).

Robex’s Managing Director and CEO Matthew Wilcox said: “We’re grateful for the completion of our initial public offering on the ASX. This operation is a crucial milestone for Robex Resources Inc and for the development of the Kiniero Gold Project. We have received conditional approval from the ASX and are actively working to meet the listing conditions. We look forward to commencing trading of our CDIs on the ASX and continuing to progress towards production on budget and schedule.”

Related Party Transaction

Certain directors and officers of the Company participated in the Offer and acquired CDIs. Their participation constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). Such transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to nor the consideration paid by such person exceeds 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The participants in the Offer and the extent of their participation were not finalized until shortly prior to the completion of the Offer. Accordingly, it was not possible to publicly disclose details of the nature and extent of the related party participation in the Offer prior to completion of the Offer. Each related party transaction under the Offer is described below: (i) Alain William, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased 16,077 CDIs for an aggregate subscription price of A$49,999.47; (ii) Gwendal Bonno, General Manager, People and Communication of the Company, purchased 96,463 CDIs for an aggregate subscription price of A$299,999.93; (iii) Howard Golden, a director of the Company, purchased directly or indirectly 3,215 CDIs for an aggregate subscription price of A$9,998.65; (iv) Dimitrios Felekis, Chief Development Officer of the Company, purchased 48,231 CDIs for an aggregate subscription price of A$149,998.41; (v) Clinton Bennett, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, purchased 9,646 CDIs for an aggregate subscription price of A$29,999.06; and (vi) John Dorward, a director of the Company, purchased directly or indirectly 25,723 CDIs for an aggregate subscription price of A$79,998.53.

About Robex Resources Inc.

Robex is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold production and development company with considerable exploration potential. The Company is dedicated to safe, diverse and responsible operations in the countries in which it operates with a goal to foster sustainable growth. The Company has been operating the Nampala mine in Mali since 2017 and is advancing the Kiniero Project in Guinea.

Robex’s ambition is to become one of the most important mid-tier gold producers in West Africa.

Robex Resources Inc.

Matthew Wilcox, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Alain William, Chief Financial Officer

+1 581 741-7421

Email: investor@robexgold.com

www.robexgold.com

