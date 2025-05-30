Canadian Vaping Association Highlights Plans to Reduce Youth Vaping Rates on World Vape Day

Ottawa, ON, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On World Vape Day, the Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) celebrates the continued decline in youth vaping rates, as reported in Statistics Canada’s 2025 Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth (published March 26, 2025). This progress (achieved without flavour bans) demonstrates the success of balanced policies that prioritize both youth protection and harm reduction for adult smokers.

“World Vape Day and World No Tobacco Day are pivotal moments to recognize vaping’s role in harm reduction and advancing Health Canada’s goal of reducing smoking rates to less than 5% by 2035,” said Sam Tam, President of the Canadian Vaping Association.

With 1.9 million adult vapers in Canada, vaping remains one of the most effective harm reduction tools available. However, recent calls for a nationwide flavour ban, based on misrepresented youth vaping data, threatens to reverse this progress. “Claims that the industry targets youth with appealing flavours are false and irresponsible. Vape flavour marketing to youth is illegal under the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act and compliant businesses adhere strictly to these regulations,” Tam emphasized.

Evidence from jurisdictions with flavour bans shows such policies fail to reduce youth vaping. Instead, they fuel illicit markets and force former smokers back to combustible cigarettes.

Youth Vaping Rates Continue to Decline



Statistics Canada data reveals a nearly 50% relative decline in youth vaping since 2019, a trend that contradicts current alarmist narratives. The CVA urges policymakers to focus on enforcement, education, and harm reduction rather than prohibition entirely.

Health Canada has indicated the main reasons why youth experiment with vaping is because of peer pressure that stems from school stress, home life and responsibilities, family pressures, social media and desire to fit in and feel accepted by friends. Like underage use of alcohol or cannabis, addressing underage vaping requires targeted strategies, something a flavour ban will not solve.

Today, on World Vape Day, the CVA reaffirms its support for Health Canada’s Youth Vaping Prevention and Education Initiative, which provides free toolkits and online resources for parents, educators, and community leaders to educate youth on vaping risks. The “I quit for me” program includes a guide for youth as well as a comprehensive Facilitator’s guide for group programs https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/publications/healthy-living/i-quit-for-me-guide-youth.html

A Balanced Path Forward



The CVA advocates for policies that:

- Strengthen enforcement against underage sales and illicit products;

- Expand youth-focused education on vaping risks;



- Preserve flavoured vaping options for adults seeking harm reduction products.

“Destroying a proven harm reduction tool is not the solution. Canada must continue its progress through smart regulation, not prohibition,” said Sam Tam. “We call on all stakeholders—health organizations, public health officials, and even tobacco companies—to unite behind Health Canada’s youth prevention resources. By aligning under one evidence-based program, we can further reduce youth vaping nationwide.”

For youth vaping prevention resources, visit Health Canada’s website: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/health/campaigns/vaping.html.

About the Canadian Vaping Association

The Canadian Vaping Association is the national voice for the vaping industry, advocating for sensible regulations that balance adult harm reduction with youth protection and education.