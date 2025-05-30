Semiconductor Gas Abatement Systems Market Poised to Reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2034 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor gas abatement systems market is valued at approximately $3.1 billion, driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly manufacturing processes in the semiconductor industry. The market is projected to reach about $5.8 billion by 2034, indicating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 6.6% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Rising Need for Environmental Compliance and Worker Safety

Semiconductor gas abatement systems are critical for managing the hazardous gases produced during chip manufacturing processes. As governments around the world enforce stricter emission standards, manufacturers are increasingly investing in advanced abatement technologies to remain compliant and safeguard worker health.

Key regulations, such as the U.S. EPA's emission control measures and the EU’s REACH regulations, are driving adoption. These systems also contribute to corporate sustainability goals and operational efficiency in fabs by ensuring safe exhaust treatment and minimizing environmental impact.

Market Trends: Focus on Hazardous Process Gases

With the evolution of semiconductor manufacturing processes, gases such as ammonia, hydrogen chloride, and sulfur hexafluoride have become increasingly common. This trend is fueling the demand for more advanced process gas abatement solutions, which are emerging as a fast-growing market segment. Their ability to safely neutralize toxic emissions makes them vital to next-generation fabrication facilities.

Application Scope Across High-Growth Industries

While the primary demand stems from semiconductor fabs, gas abatement systems also serve a broader range of sectors:

Automotive : Supporting the production of microchips for EVs and ADAS.

: Supporting the production of microchips for EVs and ADAS. Healthcare : Enabling safe semiconductor component production for diagnostic and medical devices.

: Enabling safe semiconductor component production for diagnostic and medical devices. Electronics: Meeting demand in IoT, 5G, and AI-enabled devices.

The continued rise of connected technologies will further expand the market’s reach.

Key Market Insights

Regional Performance

North America led the market in 2023 with 35% share , followed by Asia Pacific (30%) and Europe (20%) .

led the market in 2023 with , followed by and . Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, thanks to major semiconductor investments in China, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Browse full Report - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/65330/global-semiconductor-gas-abatement-systems-market

Technology Breakdown

Combustion-wash systems dominated in 2023 with a 40% share .

dominated in 2023 with a . Wet abatement systems accounted for 25% and are the fastest-growing due to their effectiveness against complex gases.

accounted for and are the due to their effectiveness against complex gases. Other technologies include catalytic (20%), dry (10%), and plasma-wet systems (5%).

Top Applications

Plasma etching led applications with 35% of market share in 2023.

led applications with of market share in 2023. CVD and ALD followed with 30% and are expected to be the fastest-growing segments , driven by demand for advanced chip architectures.

followed with and are expected to be the , driven by demand for advanced chip architectures. Ion implantation (20%) and other applications (15%) round out the sector.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rapid semiconductor expansion to support 5G, AI, IoT , and automotive electronics .

, and . Increased global semiconductor sales , reaching $552 billion in 2021 , and projected to grow further.

, reaching , and projected to grow further. Rising investments in R&D and green manufacturing , backed by policies promoting sustainable tech infrastructure .

, backed by policies promoting . Integration of advanced scrubber systems to neutralize hazardous emissions efficiently.

Market Restraints

High upfront costs of abatement technologies can be a barrier for small and mid-sized semiconductor players.

of abatement technologies can be a barrier for small and mid-sized semiconductor players. Complex integration with existing manufacturing infrastructure can cause operational disruptions.

with existing manufacturing infrastructure can cause operational disruptions. Rapid tech changes require constant system upgrades to meet evolving standards.

Opportunities

Development of eco-friendly abatement solutions like regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTOs) and catalytic converters .

like and . Annual R&D investments in semiconductors expected to hit $25 billion by 2025, presenting growth potential for innovation in abatement technologies.

Challenges

Keeping pace with fast-evolving semiconductor fabrication processes.

Managing price competition without sacrificing quality and compliance.

Navigating ever-shifting regulatory landscapes and global environmental standards.

Market Segmentation Overview

By Technology Type

Plasma-Based Systems

Thermal Oxidation Systems

Wet Scrubbing Systems

Electrostatic Precipitators

Vacuum Systems

By Application

Silicon Wafer Processing

Photolithography

Doping Processes

Etching Processes

Packaging Applications

By End-User Industry

Semiconductor Fabrication

Electronics Manufacturing

Photovoltaic Sector

Research Institutions

Automotive Electronics

By Gas Type

Greenhouse Gases

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

Aerosols

Corrosive Gases

Toxic Industrial Chemicals

By System Configuration

Centralized Systems

Decentralized Systems

Modular Systems

Integrated Systems

Standalone Systems

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

Leading players in the market are continuously investing in innovation and expanding their global footprint. Key companies profiled include:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Linde PLC Praxair Technology, Inc. Entegris, Inc. Semicosm, Inc. Tokyo Electron Limited Applied Materials, Inc. Fujisawa Seisakusho Co., Ltd. Pure Gas, Inc. Lam Research Corporation SMC Corporation ARA Technologies MKS Instruments, Inc. Merck KGaA BASF SE

These organizations are recognized for their robust product portfolios, R&D capabilities, strategic partnerships, and regional market leadership.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (半導体ガス除去システム市場), Korean (반도체 가스 저감 시스템 시장), Chinese (半导体气体减排系统市场), French (Marché des systèmes de réduction des gaz à semi-conducteurs), German (Markt für Halbleitergasminderungssysteme), and Italian (Mercato dei sistemi di abbattimento dei gas semiconduttori), etc.

