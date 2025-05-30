Navicore Solutions sees a 12% increase in participation in financial literacy workshops, leading to lasting confidence in making informed financial decisions for participants

MANALAPAN, N.J., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navicore Solutions, a leading nonprofit credit counseling organization, has seen a 12% increase in participation in its financial literacy workshops, so far this year. The significant increase in workshop attendance reflects a growing awareness of the importance of financial literacy for both teens and adults.

"People are increasingly recognizing that financial education is not just about managing money today, but about building a foundation for lifelong financial success," said Kim Cole, Navicore’s Community Engagement Manager. As of 2025, 32 states now require some form of personal finance education for high school graduation, up from 25 states in 2017. Despite growing interest in financial education, significant knowledge gaps persist, particularly with adults in underserved communities.

Recent research continues to validate the lasting impact of financial education. According to a comprehensive study by Montana State University, high school students who received personal finance education made significantly better financial decisions when entering college. Furthermore, there is an economic benefit of roughly $100,000 per student from completing a one-semester class in personal finance at the high school level, according to a 2024 report by consulting firm Tyton Partners and Next Gen.

Much of the value in basic financial education comes from learning how to avoid revolving credit card balances and leveraging better credit scores to secure preferential borrowing rates for key expenses, such as insurance, auto loans and home mortgages.

"These findings align with what we're seeing in our adult and community-based education programs," noted Cole. "Participants who complete our workshops demonstrate improved ability to compare financial products, understand the true cost of different types of debt, and make more informed borrowing decisions."

"The statistics underscore the critical need for the work we're doing," said Cole. "Our workshops specifically address these knowledge gaps by providing practical, hands-on experience with financial concepts like interest rates, debt management, and saving and budgeting."

"The data is clear - early financial education pays dividends throughout life," Cole emphasized. "Our goal is to help provide access to the financial knowledge communities need to make sound financial decisions, avoid costly mistakes, and build long-term financial security."

Navicore Solutions’ achievements demonstrate the viability of adult-focused financial literacy programs as tools for breaking intergenerational poverty cycles. By combining hands-on education with accessible debt management solutions, the organization equips participants to transform their financial trajectories—one informed decision at a time. As consumer debt reaches record highs and economic uncertainty persists, Navicore’s model offers a replicable blueprint for building financially resilient communities.

About Navicore Solutions

Founded in 1991, Navicore Solutions is a national leader in the field of nonprofit financial counseling with a mission to strengthen the well-being of individuals and families through education, guidance, advocacy, and support.

Navicore counselors provide a wide range of services including credit counseling to consumers in need; education programs through workshops, courses and written material; debt management plan to provide relief for applicable consumers; student loan counseling for those struggling with student loan debt; and housing counseling services in the areas of rental, pre-purchase, default and reverse mortgage. The agency is an advocate of financial education helping communities achieve and maintain financial stability.

