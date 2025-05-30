100x Leverage, No KYC, $50 Welcome Bonus, and Double Deposit Bonus — Trade Crypto Futures on BexBack

SINGAPORE, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Bitcoin surpassing the $100,000 milestone, many analysts agree that a new crypto bull market is officially underway. In response, savvy investors are increasingly turning to high-leverage futures trading to maximize potential returns with minimal capital.

Recognizing this shift, BexBack is doubling down on its trader-first approach by offering powerful promotional incentives: a 100% deposit bonus , a $50 welcome bonus for new users, and up to 100x leverage on over 50 major cryptocurrencies. These tools are designed to help traders capture the full potential of the bull cycle with precision and flexibility.

What Is 100x Leverage and How Does It Work?

Simply put, 100x leverage allows you to open larger trading positions with less capital. For example:

Suppose the Bitcoin price is $100,000 that day, and you open a long contract with 1 BTC. After using 100x leverage, the transaction amount is equivalent to 100 BTC.

One day later, if the price rises to $105,000, your profit will be (105,000 - 100,000) * 100 BTC / 100,000 = 5 BTC, a yield of up to 500%.

With BexBack's deposit bonus





BexBack offers a 100% deposit bonus . If the initial investment is 2 BTC, the profit will increase to 10 BTC, and the return on investment will double to 1000%.

Note: Although leveraged trading can magnify profits, you also need to be wary of liquidation risks.

How Does the 100% Deposit Bonus Work?

The deposit bonus from BexBack cannot be directly withdrawn but can be used to open larger positions and increase potential profits. Additionally, during significant market fluctuations, the bonus can serve as extra margin, effectively reducing the risk of liquidation.

About BexBack?

BexBack is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform that offers 100x leverage on BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP,and 50+ others futures contracts. It is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina. It holds a US MSB (Money Services Business) license and is trusted by more than 500,000 traders worldwide. Accepts users from the United States, Canada, and Europe. There are no deposit fees, and traders can get the most thoughtful service, including 24/7 customer support.

Why recommend BexBack?





No KYC Required: Start trading immediately without complex identity verification.

100% Deposit Bonus : Double your funds, double your profits.

High-Leverage Trading: Offers up to 100x leverage, maximizing investors' capital efficiency.

Demo Account : Comes with 10 BTC and 1M USDT in virtual funds, ideal for beginners to practice risk-free trading.

Comprehensive Trading Options: Feature-rich trading available via Web and mobile applications.

Convenient Operation: No slippage, no spread, and fast, precise trade execution.

Global User Support: Enjoy 24/7 customer service, no matter where you are.

Lucrative Affiliate Rewards: Earn up to 50% commission, perfect for promoters.

Take Action Now—Don’t Miss Another Opportunity!





If you missed the previous crypto bull run, this could be your chance. With BexBack's 100x leverage and 100% deposit bonus and $50 bonus for new users (available after making a deposit of at least 100 USDT or 0.001 BTC and completing one trade within one week of registration), giving you the edge to become a winner in the new bull run.

Sign up on BexBack now , claim your exclusive bonus and start accumulating more BTC today!

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3df5f5d6-20ab-46c8-a48a-de69047fd08a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9556adc2-2ab5-401b-8caa-38ab4267cff9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ec85bdf-e048-4534-911c-e59fd8268958

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df0b20f3-7882-48fe-962f-ede4c912780a