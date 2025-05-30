Legend Senior Living® Grows Portfolio Across Kansas, Colorado, and Pennsylvania

WICHITA, Kan., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living, a national senior housing provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, has announced it will assume management of four additional communities, expanding its growing portfolio. The properties are located across three states and will now operate under the following names: Hemsley House at University Park (Colorado Springs, CO); Hemsley House of McCandless (Pittsburgh, PA); Hemsley House of Upper St. Clair (Pittsburgh, PA); and Hemsley House of Lenexa (Lenexa, KS). This management transition will take place immediately.

With this strategic expansion, Legend now operates 71 senior living residences across six states, offering a full continuum of care including independent living, assisted living, personal care, memory care, and rehabilitation.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to continue to grow in three states where the Legend mission is already well known,” said Matt Buchanan, President and Co-CEO of Legend Senior Living. “We look forward to joining with the established teams and carrying forward the strong reputations that these 4 properties represent.”

Hemsley House will operate under the trusted leadership and high standards that have defined Legend Senior Living for more than 20 years. Current residents can expect a seamless transition marked by the same attentive care and familiar comforts they’ve come to rely on, enhanced by Legend’s personalized approach.

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Legend is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend’s growing portfolio of senior living communities now includes 71 residences across Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. These communities offer a range of services, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care. Legend is proudly certified as a Great Place to Work® for 7 years in a row.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Rebecca Butler

Vice President of Marketing & Brand Strategy

Legend Senior Living

Rebecca.Butler@legendseniorliving.com

Phone: 316-616-6288

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR HEMSLEY HOUSE: