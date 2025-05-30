National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives Releases Groundbreaking “Minority and Missing Initiative Report”

| On Saturday, May 25th, National Missing Children’s Day, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) released its latest Minority and Missing Initiative Report, highlighting critical disparities in how missing persons cases involving communities of color are handled across the country.
The report urges renewed commitment to protecting vulnerable children and families and serves as a call to action for law enforcement, policymakers, media, and the general public. The report was developed in partnership with the Safety Blitz Foundation’s National Child ID Program, the NFL Alumni Association’s Caring for Kids Campaign, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI), FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA), and National Night Out. The report reflects findings from a year-long review of data from state agencies and leading organizations including the FBI’s National Crime Information Center Missing Person File, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
Key Findings:
About The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives
Since 1976, The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has served as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. NOBLE represents over 4,800 members internationally, who are primarily African American chief executive officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state, county, and municipal levels, other law enforcement administrators, and criminal justice practitioners. For more information, visit www.NOBLENational.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter
