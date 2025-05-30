DNMiner Launches New Short-Term Mining Contracts — Earn Passive Income Daily Starting Now!

Bracknell, England, UK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As digital currencies like Bitcoin continue to gain global momentum, many investors find direct mining or investment challenging due to technical knowledge, expensive equipment, and high energy costs.



DNMiner is here to simplify the process by offering a new opportunity: short-term cloud mining contracts that let users earn passive income every day — without any upfront hardware costs or complexity.









What Makes DNMiner the Smart Choice Today?

$100 Free Credit Line to Begin Effortlessly

New users receive a $100 credit upon registration, enabling anyone to start mining immediately without financial risk.



Multiple Cryptocurrency Options

Besides Bitcoin, users can mine Ethereum, Litecoin, and other major cryptocurrencies, allowing portfolio diversification based on market conditions.



Eco-Friendly and Secure

With green energy-powered infrastructure and regulation by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), your mining is both sustainable and secure.



Easy to Use for Everyone

Simply sign up, select a mining plan — now including new short-term contracts — and let DNMiner’s experts manage the rest. No technical skills required!

How to Start Earning with New Short-Term Contracts:

Create your account on the DNMiner official website and claim your $100 free credit.



Pick from the newly launched short-term mining plans tailored for quick and steady returns.



Begin mining immediately as computing power is automatically assigned to you.



Collect your daily mining profits and withdraw whenever you want.



New Short term Contracts :



Contract Term Contract Price Daily Reward Total Reward (Principal Returned) Daily Return Rate 1 day $350 $10.5 $350+$10.5 3.0% 3 day $500 $16 $500 + $48 3.2% 4 days $1000 $35 $1000 + $140 3.5% 5 days



$3000 $114 $3000 + $570 3.8% 2 days $12000 $576 $12000+$1152 4.8%