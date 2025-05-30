Saudi Arabia Rebar Steel Industry Report 2025: $11.9 Bn Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030 - Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Transforming the Landscape

The Saudi Arabia Rebar Steel Market is primed for growth due to increased urbanization, population rise, and significant government investment in infrastructure as part of Vision 2030. The market benefits from advanced manufacturing and sustainability practices, despite challenges like raw material price volatility.

Dublin, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Rebar Steel Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Rebar Steel Market was valued at USD 5.40 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11.94 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.97%

Rebar steel plays a vital role in the construction industry, offering tensile strength and structural support to concrete structures. The market comprises various types and grades of rebar used in infrastructure such as buildings, roads, and bridges. Growing urbanization, a rising population, and strong government investment in large-scale infrastructure projects are key factors accelerating market expansion.

Additionally, the adoption of sustainable practices and modern manufacturing technologies is reshaping production processes. As part of Vision 2030, the Kingdom is enhancing its construction landscape with initiatives focused on modernizing urban infrastructure, creating substantial demand for rebar steel across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Population Growth and Urbanization

Rapid population growth and increasing urbanization are primary drivers of the Saudi rebar steel market. As urban centers expand to accommodate a growing population, the demand for residential buildings, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and commercial developments continues to rise. High-rise structures, urban transit networks, and public amenities rely heavily on reinforced concrete, thus boosting rebar consumption.

The government's Vision 2030 initiative further supports urban transformation through affordable housing programs and infrastructure modernization. With Saudi Arabia's population projected to grow from 35 million in 2024 to over 40 million by 2030, and urbanization rates expected to reach 90%, cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam are witnessing an uptick in construction activity, driving sustained demand for rebar steel.

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Volatile raw material prices represent a significant challenge for the Saudi rebar steel market. The production of rebar steel depends on key raw materials like iron ore, scrap metal, and coal, whose prices are influenced by global economic trends, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical factors. Sudden price hikes increase production costs, putting pressure on manufacturers' margins or leading to higher rebar prices for end users.

On the other hand, sharp price declines can affect revenues and hinder reinvestment in production capabilities. Furthermore, the Kingdom's reliance on imported raw materials increases exposure to global market volatility. Effective cost management and diversified sourcing strategies are essential to mitigate these risks and ensure market stability.

Adoption of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

A key trend in the Saudi Arabia rebar steel market is the integration of advanced technologies to enhance manufacturing efficiency and product quality. Automation and robotics are increasingly being utilized to streamline tasks such as cutting, bending, and welding rebar, ensuring precision and reducing labor-related inefficiencies. The adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies: including AI and IoT: is enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimized energy usage across production lines.

These innovations contribute to increased output, reduced operational costs, and improved workplace safety. Moreover, the focus on sustainability is prompting steel manufacturers to adopt cleaner, resource-efficient processes that reduce emissions and waste, aligning with environmental regulations and green building standards. The shift toward digitalization and smart manufacturing is reshaping the competitive landscape, making technological advancement a critical factor in market growth.

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

  • Saudi Iron & Steel Company (HADEED)
  • Al Ittefaq Steel Products Co.
  • Rajhi Steel Industries Company Ltd.
  • Watania Steel Factory Corporation
  • Al Yamamah Company for Reinforcing Steel Bars
  • Saudi National Steel Factory
  • Baghlaf Steel
  • Mass Steel
  • Madar Building Materials, LLC
  • Bahra Steel Co.

Saudi Arabia Rebar Steel Market, By Type:

  • Deformed
  • Mild

Saudi Arabia Rebar Steel Market, By End Use:

  • Residential Sector
  • Commercial Sector
  • Industrial Sector
  • Public Sector

Saudi Arabia Rebar Steel Market, By Process:

  • Basic Oxygen Steelmaking
  • Electric Arc Furnace

Saudi Arabia Rebar Steel Market, By Finishing Type:

  • Epoxy-Coated Rebar
  • Carbon Steel Rebar
  • Others

Saudi Arabia Rebar Steel Market, By Region:

  • Riyadh
  • Makkah
  • Madinah
  • Eastern Province
  • Dammam
  • Rest of Saudi Arabia

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages89
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$5.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$11.94 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate13.9%
Regions CoveredSaudi Arabia


