FORESIGHT VCT PLC
LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Total Voting Rights
30 May 2025

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 May 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 301,484,584 Ordinary Shares.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 301,484,584. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100


