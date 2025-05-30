Foresight Ventures VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Total Voting Rights

30 May 2025

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 May 2025, the Company's issued share capital consists of 107,182,374 Ordinary Shares, which remains unchanged from the previous month.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The total number of voting rights of the Company is 107,182,374. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

