Class Action Filed Against UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) - July 7, 2025 Deadline to Join – Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ("UnitedHealth Group Incorporated" or the "Company") (NYSE: UNH) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 3, 2024 and April 16, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/unitedhealth-group-incorporated-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=150702&wire=3

UNH investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) UnitedHealth had, for years, engaged in a corporate strategy of denying health coverage in order to boost its profits, and ultimately, its share price; (2) this anti-consumer strategy resulted in regulatory scrutiny against UnitedHealth, which ultimately resulted in the murder of Brian Thompson; (3) animus towards UnitedHealth was such that, subsequent to the murder of Mr. Thompson, many Americans openly celebrated his demise, expressed admiration for his accused killer, and/or otherwise demanded that UnitedHealth change its strategy even if they condemned Mr. Thompson’s killing; (4) the foregoing regulatory and public outrage caused UnitedHealth to change its corporate practices; (5) notwithstanding the foregoing, UnitedHealth recklessly stuck with the guidance it issued the day before Thompson’s murder, which was unrealistic considering the Company’s changing corporate strategies; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated during the relevant time frame, you have until July 7, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com