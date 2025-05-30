AgriFORCE (NASDAQ: AGRI )Emerges from Bitcoin 2025 with Expanded Industry Relationships and Clear Path to Infrastructure Leadership

Three Days of Collaboration Reinforce AgriFORCE’s Role in Grid-Efficient Mining and Digital Energy Futures

Vancouver, British Columbia and West Palm Beach, FL, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following an impactful presence at Bitcoin 2025, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“AgriFORCE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI) is pleased to share key takeaways, strategic insights, and next steps in its mission to accelerate sustainable digital infrastructure development.

Key Takeaways from Bitcoin 2025

Strengthened Ecosystem Relationships

AgriFORCE leveraged the Las Vegas conference to deepen relationships with leading utility operators, modular data center OEMs, and energy-integrated hosting platforms. Notably, the Company initiated co-development dialogues with North American natural gas aggregators and advanced load-balancing software providers focused on dynamic mining-to-grid orchestration. These new synergies are expected to streamline future deployment of TerraHash Digital™ sites across underutilized energy corridors.

Investor and Analyst Interest

Institutional engagement was a standout theme. The AgriFORCE team met with multiple hedge funds and digital asset infrastructure allocators, receiving positive feedback on its hybrid infrastructure-token model. Several follow-up discussions are already scheduled with investors seeking access to sustainable compute yields and inflation-hedged hard asset exposure.

Media & Thought Leadership Coverage

AgriFORCE and CEO Jolie Kahn were featured in multiple media segments during the event, including a panel highlight in Mining Disrupted Weekly and an interview with The Hashcast, focusing on AgriFORCE’s dual-role in regenerative energy systems and high-efficiency compute. Community influencers on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) amplified the Company’s message around the convergence of agricultural innovation and decentralized infrastructure.

Reaffirmed Commitment to Sustainability & Inclusion

As part of the “Women in Bitcoin” initiative at the conference, Ms. Kahn participated in roundtable sessions promoting inclusive leadership in digital infrastructure. AgriFORCE reaffirmed its commitment to advancing diversity in energy tech, while scaling initiatives that tie grid optimization to sustainable land and food systems.

Next Steps

Roadmap Execution

Based on insights and partnerships from Bitcoin 2025, AgriFORCE is fast-tracking two pilot deployments in Q3 2025—one in a legacy agricultural zone with stranded power in Alberta, and another in the U.S. Southeast focused on dual-output (mining + agtech) capacity. The Company is also finalizing its token economics upgrade, aligning with Solana for scalable validator integration.

Q2/Q3 Engagements

AgriFORCE will continue momentum through a series of strategic engagements including its June participation in the North American Blockchain Summit and a targeted investor roadshow spanning New York, Toronto, and Dubai. These efforts aim to broaden global awareness and attract aligned capital to its infrastructure pipeline.

Follow-Up Availability

AgriFORCE invites stakeholders, utilities, tech partners, and investors to schedule one-on-one briefings to explore partnership opportunities, joint ventures, or site-specific development alignments.

Quote from CEO Jolie Kahn:

“Our time at Bitcoin 2025 confirmed that the future of mining lies at the intersection of grid intelligence, sustainability, and global collaboration. AgriFORCE is proud to be at the center of that movement,” said Ms. Kahn. “We are energized by the relationships we’ve formed and the work ahead.”

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) is a mission-driven technology company pioneering innovation at the intersection of agriculture, clean energy, and digital infrastructure. Through its TerraHash Digital™ division, the Company is building high-performance Bitcoin mining campuses with dual-purpose utility—supporting decentralized compute networks while enabling clean energy reuse and sustainable food production.

Follow AgriFORCE on Social Media:

Follow TerraHash Digital™ on Social Media:

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected operational capabilities, project development, and financial or environmental impacts. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those beyond the Company’s control, and may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the SEC under the heading “Risk Factors” in Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. AgriFORCE undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements due to new information or future developments.