Catch the Video Highlights from Day One of the Skills Canada National Competition 2025, in Regina

REGINA, Saskatchewan, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2025 was kicked off at the REAL District, in Regina. Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is livestreaming the event for the fourth time this year. Viewers will be able to watch the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, highlights from onsite competitors from different Skill Areas, interviews, and much more! The livestream will include competition footage and onsite interviews with partners, alumni, industry celebrities, members of the National Technical Committee and the National Board of Directors.

SCC will release a daily competition highlights video at the end of each day, including footage from both yesterday and today. Media can download and edit the Day 1 video here to feature content relevant to them. In addition, here is the cue sheet. The video includes highlights from all six sectors and showcases competitors from every province and territory. Day 2 footage will be included in a press release following the Closing Ceremony on May 31, which will also announce SCNC results, medalists, and the official members of WorldSkills Team Canada 2026, who will compete at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. Full livestream recordings are available on SCC’s YouTube channel.

SCNC is the only national, multi-trade and technology competition for students and apprentices in the country. The goal of the competition is to encourage students and apprentices to excel in their chosen skilled trade or technology, and to create awareness of the many incredible career opportunities that are available to youth. SCNC Regina 2025 includes more than 500 competitors from across Canada who will participate in more than 40 skilled trade and technology competitions.

Skills/Compétences Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not‐for‐profit organization that works with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. For information on Skills Canada’s programs and SCNC, visit: www.skillscompetencescanada.com.

