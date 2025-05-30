How Parents Can Get Kids Excited About Oral Care: Dr. Andrew Beuttenmuller of Watertown Pediatric Dental Shares Insights in HelloNation Magazine

WATERTOWN, N.Y., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Making daily dental routines enjoyable for children is key to helping them develop lifelong oral health habits. This is the approach taken by Dr. Andrew Beuttenmuller of Watertown Pediatric Dental in Watertown, New York, who emphasizes that creating a sense of fun and ownership around brushing and flossing can turn a struggle into a positive ritual.

One effective method involves transforming brushing time into a playful game. By using timers and playing a child’s favorite song, parents can make the process feel like a challenge rather than a chore. Dr. Beuttenmuller highlights how reward systems, such as sticker charts that lead to small prizes, can reinforce consistency in a child-friendly way. He also points to the importance of allowing kids to choose their own toothbrush and toothpaste, especially when those products feature engaging characters and flavors that make the experience more appealing.

Additionally, Dr. Beuttenmuller notes that stories and educational media can introduce kids to dental concepts in a non-intimidating format. Books about fighting off “sugar bugs” or videos showing dentist visits as adventures help demystify oral care while building enthusiasm. For parents navigating dental appointments, he suggests framing visits in a positive light and coupling them with a small reward, such as a family outing, to create a sense of anticipation rather than anxiety.

By blending creativity, routine, and encouragement, families can make oral hygiene something children look forward to. The full article, How Parents Can Get Kids Excited About Oral Care , features additional strategies shared by Dr. Andrew Beuttenmuller of Watertown Pediatric Dental in HelloNation Magazine .

