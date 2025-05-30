S.O.A.R. Announces Grand Opening of New Literacy Headquarters in Western New York

DEPEW, N.Y., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S.O.A.R. (Strands of Accelerated Reading) will host the grand opening of its new Western New York headquarters on June 19, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 6224 Transit Road, Depew, NY. Founded by Buffalo native and veteran educator Suzanne Pollutro, the new location will expand access to evidence-based learning rooted in the Science of Reading for students in the greater Buffalo, NY area.





S.O.A.R is dedicated to helping mitigate the national literacy crisis.

S.O.A.R. provides multi-sensory literacy tutoring using the Orton-Gillingham approach and explicit, systematic and sequential instruction . The center’s educational model incorporates data driven practices and ongoing progress monitoring , ensuring that every student receives custom i ndividualized learning paths designed to improve outcomes.

S.O.A.R. is committed to walking alongside schools, teachers, administrators, and superintendents, to meet their students' needs, answer questions, and help navigate the path towards skilled literacy for all students.

S.O.A.R has partnered with the Institute of Multisensory Education (IMSE) Foundation to implement Books, Bots, and Beyond, or B3. This is the first of its kind as we team up with IMSE and Dyslexic Edge to provide after-school programs, free IMSE training for teachers, and provide a STEM component for students.

S.O.A.R will be selecting ten schools in the 716 region and ten schools in the Washington, D.C. area to participate in this unique afterschool program.

Suzanne Pollutro, a Level 4 Master Instructor and IMSE-certified educator with over 20 years of experience, leads the initiative. Under her guidance, S.O.A.R. has partnered with the IMSE Foundation to bring after-school programs to both Western New York and Washington, DC, beginning in 2025. Community partnerships are currently forming, with opportunities available for schools to receive free IMSE training. Contact Suzanne at suzanne@soartutoring.com for more information.

The center offers both in-person tutoring and virtual tutoring options for students in grades K–6. Services include reading comprehension tutoring for students with dyslexia and learning disabilities, confidence-building education strategies, and literacy programs for children. Math tutoring is also available, led by specialists in foundational math skills. In addition, bilingual learners and students receiving English as a New Language (ENL) are supported from the team’s certified educators in ENL/bilingual education.

Enrollment for ongoing programs and Summer Booster sessions is now open. Families and educators are encouraged to attend the grand opening event to meet the S.O.A.R. team, explore services, and discuss how confidence-building education strategies can support student achievement.

For more information, visit the contact page on the S.O.A.R . website or call 716-500-SOAR.

About S.O.A.R.

Strands of Accelerated Reading (S.O.A.R.) was founded to provide accessible, individualized literacy instruction grounded in the Science of Reading. Led by Suzanne Pollutro, S.O.A.R. specializes in multi-sensory Orton-Gillingham instruction, ENL support, and data-informed literacy programs for children, with a mission to empower students to grow into confident, proficient readers

