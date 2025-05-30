Caymanian Queen Jada Ramoon Ready to Fly the Cayman Islands Flag at Miss World Final

George Town, Cayman Islands, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jada Ramoon, Miss World Cayman Islands, is preparing to take centre stage tomorrow, Saturday 31st May, as she competes in the 72nd Miss World pageant in Telangana, India. The pageant's red carpet will commence at 7 a.m. Cayman time, with the main event beginning at 8 a.m, which can be seen on TVJ, channel 30 on Logic TV.

Representing the Cayman Islands with grace and determination, Jada has taken part in a series of preliminary challenges over recent weeks, including Talent, Head-to-Head, Sports, Multimedia and Beauty with a Purpose. She secured placements in both the Talent and Head-to-Head competitions—a remarkable achievement on the world stage.



Reflecting on her journey thus far, Jada shared:

"I'm feeling a mixture of nerves and excitement as Saturday draws near. I'm hopeful that I can continue to make history for Cayman. I'm truly grateful for how things have unfolded so far; it's been a humbling and incredible experience. I'm proud to be here, representing the place I love and proudly call home."

Beyond the competition, Jada has embraced the opportunity to learn about the vibrant culture of Telangana, bond with her fellow contestants, and share the values and heritage of the Cayman Islands with a global audience.

Homecoming: The Cayman Islands public is warmly invited to welcome Jada upon her return. She is scheduled to arrive at Owen Roberts International Airport on Monday, 2nd June at 4:30 p.m.

To learn more about Jada's journey and the Miss World competition, please refer to our previous release or follow the official Miss World Cayman Islands channels.

