QFSCOIN Offers Global Crypto Investors Opportunity to Earn Bitcoin as Passive Income with Free Cloud Mining





Wilmington, Delaware, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin continues to gain attention in 2025, and Dogecoin shows renewed momentum, resourceful investors are exploring avenues to potentially earn without significant capital at risk. QFSCOIN offers a platform to potentially earn passive cryptocurrency daily through its cloud mining service. This service removes the need for hardware or upfront investments and provides daily payouts, with the possibility of reaching up to $5,400.

Why Dogecoin and Bitcoin in 2025?

Dogecoin, which began as a meme, has established itself as a digital asset, supported by a strong community and increasing adoption. Alongside Bitcoin’s long-term growth prospects, investors are seeking efficient methods to mine both cryptocurrencies, which QFSCOIN facilitates through its automated cloud mining service.

About QFSCOIN

Established in 2019 in the United States, QFSCOIN is presented as a regulated and secure cloud mining platform. Headquartered in Minnesota, the company states it operates professional mining data centers across the U.S., Canada, Norway, and Iceland.

QFSCOIN supports the mining of three main cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Litecoin (LTC)

By employing AI-driven mining technology, QFSCOIN suggests users can start earning cryptocurrency from the outset, regardless of their technical background.

Potential for Earnings

QFSCOIN features cloud mining contracts with varying potential returns, with the $10,000 contract offering:

A fixed return of $15,400

A daily return of 9.00%

Potential total earnings of $5,400 over six days

This indicates a possibility for users to achieve considerable returns in a relatively short period.

Contract Options

Contract Price Term Total Return Daily ROI $30 (Free) 1 Day $30 + $0.90 3.00% $100 2 Days $100 + $5 2.50% $300 2 Days $300 + $19.20 3.20% $1,200 3 Days $1,200 + $144 4.00% $3,500 3 Days $3,500 + $630 6.00% $10,000 6 Days $10,000 + $5,400 9.00%





Users have the option to begin with a complimentary contract and increase their investments based on their comfort level and observed returns.

Getting Started

Consider QFSCOIN: A platform that describes itself as regulated and transparent with 24/7 support. Sign Up and Possibly Receive a $30 Bonus: Create an account, and a $30 bonus may be credited to begin mining. Explore Available Contracts: Various options are presented to suit different financial objectives.

QFSCOIN Noteworthy Aspects

A free mining option for new users

Regular automated payouts

No expenses for hardware or electricity

A selection of contract options

SSL encryption and DDoS protection measures

Available 24/7 customer support

A referral program offering a 3% commission

Global Infrastructure

QFSCOIN’s data centers in Iceland, Kazakhstan, Canada, and the U.S. reportedly utilize professional-grade hardware and AI optimization for efficient mining operations.

In Conclusion

QFSCOIN presents a straightforward method to potentially earn cryptocurrency on a daily basis. Without the necessity for technical expertise or an initial deposit, and the possibility of earning up to $5,400 within six days, QFSCOIN positions itself as a platform in the cloud mining sector.

For further details, please visit https://qfscoin.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.







Mary Bates





