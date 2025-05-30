nuEra Cannabis and Balanced Veterans Network Team Up for Memorial Day Fundraiser

CHICAGO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis is proud to announce its continued partnership with the Balanced Veterans Network (BVN) for a Memorial Day weekend fundraiser aimed at supporting veterans’ mental health and wellness through cannabis advocacy. Friday, May 23rd \, nuEra donated 5% of all sales from its house brands — including nuEra, Midweek Friday, and Interstate 420 — to BVN. This initiative underscores nuEra’s commitment to giving back to those who have served.

In addition to the fundraiser, nuEra hosted in-store events at select locations to engage with the community and raise awareness about veterans’ issues. These events will feature educational sessions, product promotions, and opportunities for customers to learn more about BVN’s mission.





About nuEra Cannabis

nuEra Cannabis is an Illinois-born, family-owned and operated Cannabis retailer and wholesaler. As one of the original medical licensees in the state, we have played a significant role in shaping the cannabis industry from its inception. Today, we stand proudly as one of the largest independent, vertically integrated operators in Illinois.

The name nuEra highlights the fact that legalization in Illinois didn’t just change the laws on the books – it unleashed a whole new era of cannabis: an era in which cannabis is safer, higher quality and available in a greater variety than ever before. For further information, please visit www.nueracannabis.com.

About Balanced Veterans Network (BVN)

Balanced Veterans Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a safe space for veterans to connect, heal, and grow. BVN provides education, advocacy, and support for alternative therapies, including cannabis, to combat issues such as PTSD, addiction, and suicide among veterans. Learn more at www.balancedveterans.org.

Stay connected with nuEra on social media:

Twitter: @nuEraCannabis

Facebook: facebook.com/nuErachicago

Instagram: @nuera.illinois

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c1f1639-661d-48cc-8721-19dee382b4a6