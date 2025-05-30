BBAI INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (“BigBear” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BBAI) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired BigBear securities between March 31, 2022, and March 25, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BBAI.

Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) BigBear maintained deficient accounting review policies related to the reporting and disclosure of certain non-routine, unusual, or complex transactions; (2) as a result, the Company incorrectly determined that the conversion option within the 2026 Convertible Notes qualified for the derivative scope exception under ASC 815-40 and failed to bifurcate the conversion option as required by ASC 815-15; (3) accordingly, BigBear had improperly accounted for the 2026 Convertible Notes; (4) the foregoing error caused BigBear to misstate various items in several of the Company's previously issued financial statements; (5) as a result, these financial statements were inaccurate and would likely need to be restated; (6) BigBear would require extra time and expense to correct the inaccurate financial statements, thereby increasing the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (7) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in BigBear you have until June 10, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.





