Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), May 30, 2025, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

Vestal Point Capital

On May 27, 2025, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Vestal Point Capital following an acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Based on the notification, Vestal Point Capital holds 1,809,843 voting rights, representing 4.84% of the total number of voting rights on May 21, 2025 (37,427,265).

The notification dated May 27, 2025 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

: a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement : Vestal Point Capital, LLC (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA) Vestal Point Capital, LP (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA) Ryan Wilder (with address at 632 Broadway, Suite 602, New York, NY 10012, USA)

: Date on which the threshold was crossed : May 21, 2025

: May 21, 2025 Threshold that is crossed : 5%

: 5% Denominator : 37,427,265

: 37,427,265 Notified details :

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Ryan Wilder 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Vestal Point Capital, LLC 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Vestal Point Capital, LP 3,000,688 1,809,843 0 4.84% 0.00% Subtotal 3,000,688 1,809,843 4.84% TOTAL 1,809,843 0 4.84% 0.00%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held : Vestal Point Capital, LP (investment manager) is controlled by Vestal Point Capital, LLC (general partner). Vestal Point Capital, LLC is controlled by Mr. Ryan Wilder (managing member).

: Vestal Point Capital, LP (investment manager) is controlled by Vestal Point Capital, LLC (general partner). Vestal Point Capital, LLC is controlled by Mr. Ryan Wilder (managing member). Additional information : Vestal Point Capital, LP is the investment management company that can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, in the absence of specific instruction.

Contact:

Nyxoah

John Landry, CFO

IR@nyxoah.com



