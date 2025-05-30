Firstunion Launches World’s First Puff-to-Heat Product, PTH MASTER, Ushering in a New Era of Heated Tobacco

Jakarta, Indonesia, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 30, 2025, Firstunion’s premium technology brand, PTH, officially launched the world’s first mass-produced Puff-to-Heat product—PTH MASTER—in Jakarta, Indonesia. Equipped with multiple industry-first technologies, PTH MASTER resolves long-standing pain points associated with traditional heated tobacco products, such as preheating requirements and inconsistent flavor, offering consumers a more convenient, consistent, and harm-reducing experience.







Traditional heated tobacco products typically require 15–30 seconds of preheating and cannot pause once activated, significantly limiting user experience. PTH MASTER employs a proprietary Distributed Hexa-Core Thermal Control System, using precise point-to-point heating applied directly to individual tobacco sheets. This achieves true Puff-to-Heat functionality without any preheating, allowing users to start and stop freely. Combined with HOP™ Honeycomb-Engineered Tobacco, this technology ensures peak flavor from the first puff to the last by evenly and consistently heating only the targeted tobacco area, completely addressing the traditional issue of inconsistent flavor.





PTH MASTER introduces three key technological breakthroughs, fundamentally reshaping the industry:

Distributed Hexa-Core Thermal Control System: Featuring six independent thermal modules controlled by AI-driven algorithms, it precisely regulates temperatures, eliminating uneven heating and overheating common in traditional ring-shaped heaters.

HOP Honeycomb-Engineered Tobacco: A pioneering tobacco sheet innovation that releases tobacco uniformly and efficiently through point-to-point heating. This triple-technology integration resolves the fundamental issues of preheating delays and declining flavor consistency.

Lingxi Airflow Sensor: Responding within 30 milliseconds to user inhalation, this sensor dynamically adjusts heating intensity based on puff strength, enabling instantaneous start and pause functionality.





“With PTH MASTER, we set out to redefine what heated tobacco can offer. This new puff-to-heat system eliminates preheating and delivers consistent flavor from the first puff, making the entire experience simpler, smoother, and more intuitive. It reflects our belief that real innovation starts with understanding how people live—and designing technology that fits seamlessly into their lives,” said Jack Kuai, Product Lead of PTH Master.





Built upon extensive consumer research, PTH MASTER redefines the user experience with a "zero-compromise design philosophy." It features dual intelligent modes—Ultra (6 strong puffs) and Eco (12 gradual puffs)—to accommodate diverse lifestyle scenarios, from fast-paced business interactions to relaxed leisure moments. Its ultra-thin micro tobacco chamber, the Tiangong Chamber, is less than 9mm thick, supporting one-handed operation while minimizing accidental activation. In terms of interaction, PTH MASTER incorporates a 0.71-inch Chrono Halo Display and over ten linear-motor tactile feedback patterns, providing real-time information such as battery status and puff count, along with intuitive operation guidance. Crafted from 100% renewable aluminum alloy and medical-grade ceramic mouthpieces, it combines premium feel with sustainability.





In terms of harm reduction, PTH MASTER significantly decreases harmful emissions through precise temperature control and optimized materials. Laboratory testing confirms that heating temperatures remain strictly below 350°C, preventing excessive harmful substance formation. Compared with conventional cigarettes, PTH MASTER achieves an average comprehensive harm reduction rate exceeding 97%*. Each HOP tobacco sheet contains just 120mg of tobacco, a 60% reduction compared to traditional reconstituted tobacco sheets, yet still delivers excellent first-puff satisfaction and consistent flavor. Additionally, a zero-nicotine version is available for consumers seeking non-addictive alternatives.





In appearance, PTH MASTER derives its color inspiration from Earth's 4.6-billion-year evolutionary palette, offered in three series—Master, Ultimate, and Premium—with seven color options: Master Edition Royal Vermilion; Ultimate Edition Dune White and Basalt Black; Premium Edition Misty Gray, Rosewood Brown, Dai Emerald, and Starry Blue, harmoniously blending natural beauty and advanced technology.







For flavor variety, HOP offers innovative options such as Classic Tobacco, Strong Menthol, Light Menthol, Blueberry Menthol, Clove, and zero-nicotine variants like Classic Tobacco and Blueberry Menthol. Tobacco is sourced from the world's premier regions, aged 540–720 days for optimal maturity. Master perfumers with over 20 years of experience employ exclusive blending techniques to integrate tobacco and natural essences, fully preserving the core aromatic profile and ensuring precise flavor replication.





Firstunion has specialized in heated tobacco technology for over a decade, holding more than 2,000 related patents (including over 200 international PCT patents) by Q1 2025. PTH MASTER is the culmination of efforts by a global interdisciplinary team comprising over 100 experts from materials science, structural engineering, electronics, software, tobacco science, industrial design, and automation. The team spent over three years developing hundreds of prototypes and conducting thousands of tests, finally achieving breakthroughs in instant heating and consistent flavor output, redefining industry technology standards.





As the world's first mass-produced Puff-to-Heat product, PTH has filed over 50 patent families. Leveraging Firstunion’s seven global laboratories, six intelligent manufacturing bases, and extensive R\&D capabilities, PTH aims to drive technological advancements, ushering the industry into the “no preheating” era.





Note 1: 97% harm reduction rate based on WHO TobReg9 standard testing.

Note 2: This product contains tobacco products; minors and non-smokers should not use it.





About PTH®

Established in 2025, PTH is the world's first brand to launch Puff-to-Heat tobacco products. Its revolutionary heated tobacco product, PTH MASTER, has over 50 patent families registered across multiple countries. As Firstunion’s new premium brand, PTH embodies the group's relentless pursuit of next-generation tobacco technology. Crafted by an elite team of industry masters, it combines cutting-edge technology and artistic aesthetics, redefining standards for new tobacco technology.

Explore more at https://www.pthmaster.com